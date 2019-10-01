With additional rainfall expected over already-saturated land in northeast Kansas, the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch from Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening.

Counties included in the watch include Dickinson, Geary, Morris, Shawnee, Wabaunsee, Brown, Jackson, Jefferson, Nemaha, Pottawatomie and Riley.

According to the weather service, multiple rounds of heavy rainfall are forecast to begin this evening and persist through Wednesday evening.

A widespread 2 inches of rainfall is expected, with locally higher amounts possible.

The weather service warns that rapid rises of rivers, streams, and low water crossings could occur. Urbanized and poor drainage areas could be particularly affected by floodwaters, and roadways could become flooded.

Otherwise, look for partly sunny skies earlier in the day on Tuesday, the first day of October, with afternoon highs around 90 degrees. A south wind is expected from 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Wednesday's high should be in the lower-70s before much cooler weather arrives Thursday, when highs are only expected in the mid-60s.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

• Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 66. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

• Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 73. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

• Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

• Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. North wind around 5 mph.

• Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

• Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

• Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

• Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

• Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

• Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

• Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

• Monday: Sunny, with a high near 67.