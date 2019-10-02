Staff report

Wednesday

Oct 2, 2019 at 8:22 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $3.82; Corn $3.75; Milo $3.40; Soybeans $8.21

PCP prices: Wheat $3.76; Corn $3.76; Milo/cwt. $5.55; Soybeans $8.04

Scoular: Wheat $3.87; Corn $3.80; Milo $3.45; Soybeans $8.26