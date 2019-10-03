Today, a Hutchinson police officer may be called when a bar fight breaks out, but in the 1920s, a Hutchinson police matron dropped in at dance halls to assess whether girls were dressed appropriately.

If Police Matron Marie Baldwin deemed some girls needed more clothing, she tapped them on the shoulder and sent them home.

“I am not a granny about these things,” Baldwin was quoted in the newspaper. “But there are some things that go too far or not far enough as the case may be.”

An exhibit highlighting the history — sometimes humorous, sometimes tragic — of the Hutchinson Police Department opens at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Reno County Museum, 100 S. Walnut St.

The museum offers free admission and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Uniforms

The Hutchinson Police Department was established in 1872, and wool coats or jackets have been part of the uniform from early on.

Old photos show officers wore the heavy jackets even during the summer, said Hutchinson police Capt. Thad Pickard, who assisted the Reno County Museum with the exhibit.

The new uniform — very dark blue slacks and shirt — also appears in the exhibit, along with older uniforms.

“I found a cigar box filled with old badges which I have never seen before,” Pickard said, and those badges also are displayed.

Years ago, Pickard saved two scrapbooks headed to the trash and many of the newspaper clippings can be seen in the exhibit.

Pickard noted that Hutchinson News profiles of Hutchinson officers in the 1960s routinely printed the officer’s home address — something that would not occur now. The museum has those profiles posted in the exhibit, too.

Old communications and electronic gear, from hefty walkie-talkies to a low-band base station that was in the dome of the Reno County Courthouse, underscore the changes in technology.

A bicycle and a Segway that police have taken a turn on are also displayed.

Kennedy, Monroe

Pickard hopes museum-goers will notice the section on Ken Kennedy, the Hutchinson police officer fatally shot in September 1972 while conducting a criminal investigation. The revolver used to shoot Kennedy can be viewed.

The other Hutchinson officer killed in the line of duty was Reason Sherman Monroe, shot in July 1924 after he responded to a domestic dispute.

Not only is a bullet-resistant police vest on display but materials have been removed to illustrate what's in a vest.

Nancy Sinatra

In 1966, Nancy Sinatra, daughter of Frank Sinatra, recorded a song, “It’s Cold in the Hutchinson Jail,” written by Lee Hazlewood. Museum-goers can push a button to hear her sing it.

One stanza goes:

“I got a man in Wichita and a man in Saginaw

And they both ain’t heard from me in some time

I hate to disappoint them both but some feller under oath

Said I did it and they believed his story, not mine.

Ah it’s cold in the Hutchinson Jail, it’s cold in the Hutchinson Jail.

Well it’s cold, cold, cold, cold, it’s cold in the Hutchinson Jail.”

Younger visitors have their own interactive exhibit. They are invited to don pint-sized police uniforms and climb into a toy police vehicle parked inside the exhibit.

Firsts

An abbreviated written history of the department is outlined on display boards.

The records include:

• First criminal case: A man was convicted of running a gambling house and was run out of the county.

• Largest mass murder: In 1899, John Moore murdered his five children, using an ax to crush their skulls.

• First African-American patrolman here: Ganes Harrison, hired in 1911, probably was the department’s first African-American officer.

• Start of the detective division: It was created in 1907.

• First traffic signal: The first traffic signal was installed in 1929 at 4th Avenue and Adams Street.

• Last full-time foot patrolman: In 1968, Floyd “Smitty” Smith became the last full-time foot patrolman to retire.

• First woman in reserves: Rita Le Allen was the first woman to join the police reserves in 1972.

• Computer tracking: The Hutchinson Police Department used Hutchinson Community College computers in 1976 to track crimes and predict trends.

• New weapons: In 1992, Hutchinson officers traded in their service revolvers for pistols.

• First DNA testing in a homicide: In 2000, Crystal Casey was found strangled to death, and it was the first time the Hutchinson Police Department used DNA to identify a homicide suspect.

Up for a year

The "Hutchinson Heroes" exhibit on the ground floor of the Reno County Museum initially saluted firefighters. This new exhibit on the Hutchinson Police Department will be up for a year, said Thomas Walters, assistant curator.

There are references to the Reno County Sheriff's Department, which collaborates with the Hutchinson Police Department, and information about the police units in South Hutchinson, Buhler and Haven.