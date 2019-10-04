Another cool day is on tap Friday for the Topeka area, with highs in the lower-60s.

The forecast calls for a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday, when highs should reach the lower-70s.

Sunday should be partly sunny with highs in the mid- to upper-60s.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

• Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 73. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

• Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 46. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

• Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind.

• Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

• Monday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

• Monday night: Clear, with a low around 47.

• Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

• Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

• Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

• Wednesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

• Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.