CROSS COUNTRY

SE SALINE BOYS, GIRLS SWEEP: At Halstead, Southeast of Saline swept both the individual and team titles in the boys and girls races Thursday in the Halstead Invitational.

The Trojan boys dominated their race, totaling 30 points, with their top five runners all finishing in the top 13. Dylan Sprecker was the individual champion in a time of 16 minutes, 34.12 seconds and was followed in third place by Luke Gleason (16:49.89) and in fourth by Dominic Jackson (16:58.62).

Damien Jackson took 11th in 17:28.11 and Andrew Hanson 13th (17:31.02) to round out Southeast's scoring.

Jentrie Alderson took individual honors in the girls race with a time of 19:32.70 and was one of three top-10 finishers for Southeast. Ashley Prochazka finished eighth (20:55.70) and Mallorie Pearson ninth (20:56.90) as the Trojans finished with 50 points, well ahead of runner-up Smoky Valley's 67.

GOLF

CENTRAL TAKES FOURTH: At Clay Center, Salina Central got a pair of medalists in the Clay Center Invitational on Thursday.

Bridgit Conway shot a 42, good for fourth place, and Harlee Long recorded a 47 to finish 10th.

As a team, the Mustangs finished fourth with a score of 205. Wamego won the team title at 177. Kelly Lonker of Wamego was the individual medalist with a 41.

SOUTH PLACES SEVENTH: At Hutchinson, Nina Frees finished ninth as she led Salina South to a seventh-place finish at the Hutchinson Invitational on Thursday.

Frees shot an 82 (41-41), while Zoe Norton finished 22nd with an 89 (47-42).

As a team, the Cougars finished with a team score of 370. Garden City won the tournament with a 346 and Andale's Morgan Brasser was the individual medalist with a 69 (35-34).

VOLLEYBALL

SOUTH GOES 2-1 AT HAYS: At Hays, Salina South senior Kiara Montey had 19 kills that helped the Cougars to two wins in the Hays Quad on Thursday.

The Cougars defeated Hays, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23 and Norton 25-15, 25-21, but fell to Abilene, 25-17, 25-23.

Victoria Maxton and Reese Attman also had double-figures in kills. Maxton added 17 and Attman tallied 12.

Peyton Froome recorded 34 assists while Mariah Janda had 39 digs.