A man was taken into custody after he allegedly fled from Leavenworth police officers and crashed his vehicle, a police spokesman said.

The incident began at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday on Limit Street.

Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department, said police attempted to stop a 2002 Dodge Durango after the driver allegedly ran two red lights.

The driver reportedly did not stop for police and turned south onto Shrine Park Road.

“We discontinued the pursuit,” Nicodemus said.

He said the suspect allegedly was driving at a high rate of speed. He continued to travel south on Shrine Park Road before turning west onto Eisenhower Road.

Nicodemus said the Durango then went of the road, struck a utility pole and came to rest in a field.

The driver and a passenger allegedly ran from the vehicle. The male passenger got away.

Police apprehended the driver, a 38-year-old man.

The man was wanted for an alleged parole violation. He also was arrested for allegations of fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless driving and inference with a law enforcement officer.

Nicodemus said the license plate on the Durango had been stolen. Police officers also found what they believe to be methamphetamine and cocaine inside the vehicle as well as items associated with selling drugs.

A woman who also was a passenger in the vehicle was detained by officers but later released.

