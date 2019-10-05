HIGH SCHOOL SCORES
Friday’s results
NON-AREA GAMES
Andale 78, Wichita Trinity 0
Anderson County 35, Girard 28
Andover 12, Valley Center 7
Atchison 14, KC Wyandotte 0
Attica/Argonia 48, Udall 28
Axtell 74, Wetmore 24
Basehor-Linwood 49, KC Turner 8
Belle Plaine 45, Neodesha 6
Blue Valley Stilwell 44, Blue Valley Northwest 18
Bluestem 32, Yates Center 21
Bonner Springs 50, Ottawa 0
Bucklin 72, Fairfield 0
Burlingame 64, Valley Falls 14
Caldwell 58, Oxford 30
Cedar Vale-Dexter 36, Sedan 28
Central Burden 54, Flinthills 20
Central Christian 48, Pretty Prairie 0
Central Plains 48, St. John 0
Centralia 46, Troy 12
Chanute 21, Independence 14
Chaparral 26, Remington 6
Cheney 46, Wichita Collegiate 21
Cimarron 36, Sterling 14
Circle 25, El Dorado 12
Clearwater 41, Haven 6
Columbus 46, Baxter Springs 0
Crest 26, Marmaton Valley 2
DeSoto 14, Spring Hill 0
Deerfield 33, Rolla 27
Dodge City 35, Wichita West 14
Elkhart 50, Meade 44
Eureka 35, Douglass 8
Frankfort 54, Blue Valley Randolph 0
Fredonia 29, Cherryvale 22
Frontenac 42, Parsons 13
Galena 38, Caney 30 (2ot)
Garden City 29, Liberal 12
Garden Plain 48, Hutchinson Trinity 0
Gardner-Edgerton 51, Olathe Northwest 7
Goddard Eisenhower 19, Arkansas City 0
Halstead 46, Hesston 6
Hanover 56, Onaga 6
Hodgeman County 46, South Gray 13
Holton 39, Royal Valley 14
Humboldt 64, Erie 0
Ingalls 66, Stafford 20
Iola 32, Osawatomie 15
Jackson Heights 26, Valley Heights 12
Junction City 76, Topeka Highland Park 8
KC Schlagle 12, KC Harmon 6 (ot)
KC Sumner 52, KC Northeast, Mo. 7
Labette County 26, Fort Scott 20 (ot)
Lakin 30, Southwestern Heights 6
Lansing 28, Leavenworth 20
Larned 32, Holcomb 21
Lawrence 51, SM Northwest 20
Lawrence Free State 48, Smith-Cotton, Mo. 6
Lenexa St. James 28, Blue Valley Southwest 7
Little River 58, Pratt Skyline 8
Louisburg 17, Eudora 7
Lyndon 34, Northern Heights 24
Lyons 12, Ellinwood 7
Macksville 48, Moundridge 14
Madison-Hamilton 50, Lebo 0
Maize 42, Goddard 0
Maize South 24, Andover Central 17
Manhattan 35, Emporia 12
Marysville 20, Wamego 17
Maur Hill-Mount Academy 55, Horton 0
Minneola 40, Otis-Bison 14
Moscow 44, Ashland 27
Mulvane 47, Coffeyville 12
Nemaha Central 22, Pleasant Ridge 0
Ness City 46, Kinsley 0
Newton 24, Hutchinson 21
Nickerson 14, Hugoton 12
Olathe East 48, SM North 0
Olathe West 32, SM West 15
Olpe 67, Uniontown 0
Osage City 23, Oskaloosa 14
Oswego 54, West Elk 50
Paola 56, Baldwin 0
Pawnee Heights def. Fowler, forfeit
Perry-Lecompton 33, Santa Fe Trail 21
Pittsburg 42, Ulysses 3
Prairie View 22, Burlington 6
Pratt 21, Kingman 19
Riley County 30, Mission Valley 7
Riverside 51, Atchison County 21
Riverton 48, Northeast Arma 18
Rose Hill 35, Wellington 0
Sabetha 53, Hiawatha 0
St. Marys 28, Council Grove 13
St. Paul 76, Altoona Midway 14
St. Thomas Aquinas 35, Blue Valley West 21
Satanta 28, Chase 18
Shawnee Heights 35, KC Washington 21
Shawnee Maranatha 58, Chase County 48
Shawnee Mill Valley 38, Blue Valley North 7
SM Miege 36, KC Rockhurst, Mo. 7
Silver Lake 48, Central Heights 0
South Barber 64, Norwich 6
South Central 48, Medicine Lodge 0
South Haven 52, Burrton 6
Southeast Cherokee 44, Jayhawk Linn 24
Southern Coffey 48, Chetopa 0
Spearville 46, Kiowa County 16
Stanton County 22, Sublette 20
Tonganoxie 21, KC Piper 12
Topeka 28, Topeka Seaman 7
Topeka Hayden 13, Jefferson West 7
Topeka Washburn Rural 49, Topeka West 7
Wellsville 48, KC Ward 6
West Franklin 28, McLouth 6
Wichita Carroll 28, Great Bend 14
Wichita East 28, Wichita North 6
Wichita Homeschool 64, Manhattan Eagles 6
Wichita Northwest 45, Wichita Kapaun 0
Winfield 25, Augusta 7