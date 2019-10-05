Saturday

Oct 5, 2019 at 12:01 AM Oct 5, 2019 at 4:58 PM


HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Friday’s results

NON-AREA GAMES

Andale 78, Wichita Trinity 0

Anderson County 35, Girard 28

Andover 12, Valley Center 7

Atchison 14, KC Wyandotte 0

Attica/Argonia 48, Udall 28

Axtell 74, Wetmore 24

Basehor-Linwood 49, KC Turner 8

Belle Plaine 45, Neodesha 6

Blue Valley Stilwell 44, Blue Valley Northwest 18

Bluestem 32, Yates Center 21

Bonner Springs 50, Ottawa 0

Bucklin 72, Fairfield 0

Burlingame 64, Valley Falls 14

Caldwell 58, Oxford 30

Cedar Vale-Dexter 36, Sedan 28

Central Burden 54, Flinthills 20

Central Christian 48, Pretty Prairie 0

Central Plains 48, St. John 0

Centralia 46, Troy 12

Chanute 21, Independence 14

Chaparral 26, Remington 6

Cheney 46, Wichita Collegiate 21

Cimarron 36, Sterling 14

Circle 25, El Dorado 12

Clearwater 41, Haven 6

Columbus 46, Baxter Springs 0

Crest 26, Marmaton Valley 2

DeSoto 14, Spring Hill 0

Deerfield 33, Rolla 27

Dodge City 35, Wichita West 14

Elkhart 50, Meade 44

Eureka 35, Douglass 8

Frankfort 54, Blue Valley Randolph 0

Fredonia 29, Cherryvale 22

Frontenac 42, Parsons 13

Galena 38, Caney 30 (2ot)

Garden City 29, Liberal 12

Garden Plain 48, Hutchinson Trinity 0

Gardner-Edgerton 51, Olathe Northwest 7

Goddard Eisenhower 19, Arkansas City 0

Halstead 46, Hesston 6

Hanover 56, Onaga 6

Hodgeman County 46, South Gray 13

Holton 39, Royal Valley 14

Humboldt 64, Erie 0

Ingalls 66, Stafford 20

Iola 32, Osawatomie 15

Jackson Heights 26, Valley Heights 12

Junction City 76, Topeka Highland Park 8

KC Schlagle 12, KC Harmon 6 (ot)

KC Sumner 52, KC Northeast, Mo. 7

Labette County 26, Fort Scott 20 (ot)

Lakin 30, Southwestern Heights 6

Lansing 28, Leavenworth 20

Larned 32, Holcomb 21

Lawrence 51, SM Northwest 20

Lawrence Free State 48, Smith-Cotton, Mo. 6

Lenexa St. James 28, Blue Valley Southwest 7

Little River 58, Pratt Skyline 8

Louisburg 17, Eudora 7

Lyndon 34, Northern Heights 24

Lyons 12, Ellinwood 7

Macksville 48, Moundridge 14

Madison-Hamilton 50, Lebo 0

Maize 42, Goddard 0

Maize South 24, Andover Central 17

Manhattan 35, Emporia 12

Marysville 20, Wamego 17

Maur Hill-Mount Academy 55, Horton 0

Minneola 40, Otis-Bison 14

Moscow 44, Ashland 27

Mulvane 47, Coffeyville 12

Nemaha Central 22, Pleasant Ridge 0

Ness City 46, Kinsley 0

Newton 24, Hutchinson 21

Nickerson 14, Hugoton 12

Olathe East 48, SM North 0

Olathe West 32, SM West 15

Olpe 67, Uniontown 0

Osage City 23, Oskaloosa 14

Oswego 54, West Elk 50

Paola 56, Baldwin 0

Pawnee Heights def. Fowler, forfeit

Perry-Lecompton 33, Santa Fe Trail 21

Pittsburg 42, Ulysses 3

Prairie View 22, Burlington 6

Pratt 21, Kingman 19

Riley County 30, Mission Valley 7

Riverside 51, Atchison County 21

Riverton 48, Northeast Arma 18

Rose Hill 35, Wellington 0

Sabetha 53, Hiawatha 0

St. Marys 28, Council Grove 13

St. Paul 76, Altoona Midway 14

St. Thomas Aquinas 35, Blue Valley West 21

Satanta 28, Chase 18

Shawnee Heights 35, KC Washington 21

Shawnee Maranatha 58, Chase County 48

Shawnee Mill Valley 38, Blue Valley North 7

SM Miege 36, KC Rockhurst, Mo. 7

Silver Lake 48, Central Heights 0

South Barber 64, Norwich 6

South Central 48, Medicine Lodge 0

South Haven 52, Burrton 6

Southeast Cherokee 44, Jayhawk Linn 24

Southern Coffey 48, Chetopa 0

Spearville 46, Kiowa County 16

Stanton County 22, Sublette 20

Tonganoxie 21, KC Piper 12

Topeka 28, Topeka Seaman 7

Topeka Hayden 13, Jefferson West 7

Topeka Washburn Rural 49, Topeka West 7

Wellsville 48, KC Ward 6

West Franklin 28, McLouth 6

Wichita Carroll 28, Great Bend 14

Wichita East 28, Wichita North 6

Wichita Homeschool 64, Manhattan Eagles 6

Wichita Northwest 45, Wichita Kapaun 0

Winfield 25, Augusta 7