Kevin Hess, TECH’s Chief Financial Officer, has been promoted to Vice President of Finance and Business.

He will continue to oversee the finance/accounting, maintenance, and transportation departments. Additional responsibilities will include oversight of The Work Center, TECHnology Center, as well as other leadership responsibilities within the organization.

Hess began his career in 1998, working in the audit and tax department for Pierce, Faris & Co. He joined the Kroger Company in 2003 and remained with Kroger until joining TECH in October 2018.

Hess graduated from Kansas State University with degrees in Accounting and Management. He lives in Hutchinson with his wife, Jodie, and their two boys, Austin and Aaron.

***

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – The Kansas Power Alliance announced the selection of Joshua Svaty to serve as its senior advisor for Agriculture & Intergovernmental Affairs.

The Alliance is an organization representing the renewable energy industry and its project developers, investors, Kansas landowners, manufacturers and suppliers. Svaty will work with the various layers of local government, industry partners, and community and stakeholder organizations within Kansas.

Svaty joins his wife, Kimberly Svaty, the long-time voice of the wind and solar industry across Kansas and in the Kansas State Capitol. She will continue her 15 years of public affairs, legislative and regulatory work on behalf of the renewable energy industry at the state and federal levels.

Together they will represent the Kansas Power Alliance in policy forums, seeking to encourage and support the production, storage and transmission of electricity generated by wind and solar power as well as energy storage and next-generation energy technologies.

Before joining the Kansas Power Alliance, Svaty’s work focused on promoting efforts of sustainability and wise use of Kansas’ natural resources. He spent seven years as an elected member of the Kansas House of Representatives, representing his home county of Ellsworth, as well as Saline, and Dickinson Counties. Svaty was named the 14th Kansas Secretary of Agriculture by Gov. Mark Parkinson in 2009, and then became a senior adviser to the regional administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Additionally, he served as vice president of The Land Institute in Salina, where he assisted in doubling the non-profit’s funding to expand their work of perennializing the major grain crops. The Advanced Power Alliance is the industry trade association created to promote the development of these energy resources as clean, reliable, affordable, and infinite sources of power.

***

Wes Hoyt, Chief Operating Officer of Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System, has been awarded the American College of Healthcare Executive’s Senior Executive Regent’s Award.

Hoyt joined HRHS in 2016 following a distinguished 30-year career in the United States Army, where he was involved in the management of military hospitals throughout the world.

In a statement from ACHE, Hoyt was commended for the significant contributions he has made to the advancement of healthcare management excellence and for achieving a number of the organization’s goals.

Criteria included in the evaluation are leadership ability, innovative and creative management, and executive capability in developing an organization. Other factors considered are promoting growth and stature in the community, leadership in local, state, and health association activities and participation in civic/community activities and projects, along with involvement in ACHE activities.

Hoyt has been a member of ACHE for 18 years and a fellow in the organization for more than 14 years.

His voluntary involvement within the Hutchinson community includes membership in the Rotary Club and United Way of Reno County, where Hoyt serves on both organization’s boards of directors, Chamber of Commerce, Hutchinson Executive Association, and Sleep Tight Foundation. Hoyt is also a member of the Kansas Association of Healthcare Executives Board of Directors.

The ACHE is a professional society of more than 48,000 healthcare executives who lead hospitals, healthcare systems and other healthcare organizations worldwide.

***

Angela Malley, Vice President & Trust Officer, Ashley VanDeventer, Trust Administrator, and Nicole Easton, Marketing Officer, from The Trust Company of Kansas, recently graduated from the Schools of Banking 2019 Trust School, held in Omaha on Aug. 19 to 23.

Malley is also the recipient of an Honors Diploma.

Course content is designed to provide trust professionals with an overview of trust department functions and their interrelationships. Completion of this course assists students in developing skills that allow them to better serve their clients’ diverse financial needs.

The Trust Company of Kansas, headquartered in Wichita, has staffed offices in Arkansas City, Hutchinson, Lawrence, Leavenworth, and McPherson.

***

Hutchinson Clinic will recognize the important role that diagnostic medical sonographers play in the medical field during Medical Ultrasound Awareness Month, which is celebrated annually during October.

Ultrasound is a type of medical imaging that uses high-frequency sound waves to look inside the body. The technology was discovered in the 1820s and first used in modern medicine in 1942. According to Jeremy Wondra, Director of Radiology, ultrasound equipment and the technologists who run the machines play an instrumental role in providing high-quality patient care.

“Most people know that healthcare experts use ultrasound machines to view images of the beating heart, fetal growth, blood vessels and more,” said Wondra. “What people don’t know is that sonographers—also called ultrasound technologists—do very technical and detailed work to support improved patient care and outcomes. That’s why we’re excited to recognize the important job they have at our facility during MUAM.”

The ultrasound staff at Hutchinson Clinic includes Janice Harcrow, Molly Siemens, Kristen Schnable, Bayleigh Warner, Sarah Nieman, and Lindsay Turner.

Ultrasound is applied in many clinical settings, especially radiology, obstetrics and gynecology and cardiology, and is growing in specialty areas, such as anesthesiology and oncology.

***

After nearly 45 years in the banking industry, from teller to branch president, KANZA Bank’s Senior Vice President in Agricultural and Commercial Lending, Don Keller is retiring.

“Don has been an asset to our customers across Kansas,” said Barry Purdy, executive vice president. “As a long-time resident and veteran banker, he was the ideal person to help us open the Hutchinson location in 2012, and we are grateful for his leadership.”

Succeeding Keller will be Julie Graber, who was hired in 2018 and has more than 20 years of experience in the banking industry as well as deep roots in South Central Kansas.

Keller’s community of friends and customers are invited to a retirement reception from 3 to 5 p.m., Nov. 15, at the KANZA Bank location, 1435 East 30th Avenue, Suite A, Hutchinson.

KANZA Bank has locations in Kingman, Anthony, and Wichita in addition to its location in Hutchinson.

***

YODER — Fifty-one new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Sept. 20.

Reno County Sheriff Randy Henderson was speaker.

The new officers were members of the 257th basic training class at the center. The graduates, who began their training on June 10, represented 39 municipal, county, and state law enforcement agencies from across Kansas.

The training course fulfills the state requirement for law enforcement training. Classroom lectures and hands-on applications help train officers to solve the increasingly complex problems they face in the line of duty.

Graduates from The News coverage area who granted permission to release their names are listed below by agency.

Barton County: Sheriff Deputy Keaton Goering, Great Bend; Comanche County: Sheriff Deputy Jacob Bruckner, Coldwater; Ellis County: Hays Police Officer Dakota Gulley; Ellsworth County: Sheriff’s Deputy Dorian Torkelson, Ellsworth; Finney County: Garden City Police Officer Cristobal Reyes Lopez; Hamilton County: Sheriff’s Deputy Jordan Grabowski, Syracuse; Harper County: Anthony Police Department Officer Drake Chance; McPherson County: McPherson Police Officer Collin Reissig; Pawnee County: Larned Police Officer John Pritchett; Reno County: Hutchinson Police officers Rodney Henry, Dakota Roberds, and John Williams, and Reno County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Stone; Seward County: Liberal Police Officer Juan Ramirez, Liberal.