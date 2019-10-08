Garth Strand, a retired credit union executive who lives several miles south of Buhler, is seeking the Kansas House of Representatives seat held by state Rep. Paul Waggoner, of rural Hutchinson.

Waggoner 63, is a Republican and a business manager nearing the midpoint of his first two-year term. He said Monday he is planning to run again in 2020. Strand, 65, is a Democrat.

The 104th District includes north Hutchinson neighborhoods, the city of Buhler, and rural areas in northeast Reno County. As of Monday, the district had 8,965 registered voters who were Republican; 3,421 Democrats; 4,234 unaffiliated voters, and 122 Libertarians, according to the Reno County Clerk's office.

In 2017, Strand retired after a career spent shepherding Hutchinson Credit Union, later named Heartland Credit Union. He was president for 27 of his 37 years with the credit union. He is a former member of the Kansas Credit Union Council, whose members are appointed by the governor, and also has been active at the national level of the credit union industry.

Strand filed by petition to get his name on the August 2020 ballot in the Democratic primary, collecting over 100 signatures, he said. The filing became official last week.

Strand grew up on a farm near Burdick in western Kansas and is a lifelong Democrat, as were his parents, he said. On some issues, he said, he is going to appear as a Republican and on others he will appear as a Democrat.

“Most of the time I will be somewhere in the middle, trying to find the best solutions and the truth, no matter what the issue is,” Strand said in a phone interview. “Good representation should be about finding the best solution for the people you represent and party politics in just not part of that, generally."

Strand is married and has three grown children. He described himself as an avid bicycle rider and environmental supporter.

In a written statement, he said he believes constituents in the 104th District deserve a choice — “a choice of perspectives, priorities, leadership style and personality.”

He declined to elaborate on the differences between his style and Waggoner’s style. He said he knows what his own style is, and added, “I am not a politician and I will represent a refreshing choice for voters.”

Issues on Strand’s priority list include equitably funding public education; reducing the state’s record debt; caring for vulnerable populations, such as children and people with disabilities and mental illness; expanding affordable health care; taking a deep look at income inequality in regard to the state tax code; and equality for all.

In 2018, Waggoner, a conservative Republican, challenged moderate Republican state Rep. Steven Becker in the primary, capturing 50.11% of the vote. Becker ran a write-in race against Waggoner in the general election, and Waggoner prevailed.

Reno County delegation

All seats in the Legislature will be up for a vote in the 2020 election. The candidate filing deadline is in June 2020.

Among members of the Reno County contingent in the Legislature, Sen. Ed Berger, R-Hutchinson, and the 102nd House District’s Rep. Jason Probst, D-Hutchinson, have filed to run in 2020. Neither has drawn a challenger.

Rep. Joe Seiwert, R-Pretty Prairie, represents the 101st District, and he said he is planning to file to run in 2020. No one has entered that race.

Rep. Jack Thimesch, R-Spivey, won’t seek re-election. Jeff Stroberg, a rural Hutchinson Democrat, and Bob Booth, a Republican in Sterling, have filed to run in Thimesch’s 114th District.