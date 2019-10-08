The Leavenworth-Lansing Area Chamber of Commerce will continue its series of candidate forums with two more events this week.

A forum featuring candidates for the Leavenworth City Commission is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at Leavenworth City Hall, 100 N. Fifth St.

And a forum featuring candidates for the Lansing City Council is scheduled for 7-9 p.m. Thursday at Lansing City Hall, 800 First Terrace.

Brandon Johannes, president of the Chamber, said all of the candidates from these races have been invited to the forums.

There are seven candidates for the Leavenworth City Commission and seven candidates for the Lansing City Council.

Johannes said he has been informed one Lansing City Council candidate will be unable to attend Thursday’s forum.

Johannes said the Chamber hosts the forums as a community service.

“The whole purpose is to inform the community,” he said.

He said the forums allow candidates to make opening statements and answer questions from the Chamber’s Government Affairs Committee and people in the audience.

“We try to do as many as are reasonable,” Johannes said.

The Chamber hosted a forum last week for candidates of the Leavenworth Board of Education.

A final forum for the election season is planned for candidates of the Lansing Board of Education. This one is scheduled for 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Lansing Community Center, 800 First Terrace.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR