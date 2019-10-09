The Bethel College women’s soccer team posted its first conference win of the season, stopping Sterling College 2-0 Tuesday in KCAC play at Thresher Stadium.

Alayna Wallace and Maddie McDaniel each scored an unassisted goal for the Threshers in the 24th and 65th minutes respectively.

Bethel outshot the Warriors 22-1, 8-0 on goal. Ashtan Jackson had six saves for Sterling, 1-10 overall and 0-5 in KCAC play. Ashtyn Brown had no saves for Bethel.

Bethel is 5-4-1, 1-2-1 in conference play and faces conference leader Friends at 5 p.m. Thursday in Wichita.

Sterling;0;0;—0

Bethel;1;1;—2

1. B Alayna Wallace (unassisted) 23:13

2. B Maddie McDaniel (unassisted) 64:39

Total shots — SC 0-1—1, BC 10-12—22. Shots on goal — SC 0-0—0, BC 4-4—8. Saves — SC: Ashtan Jackson (L) 3-3—6, BC: Astyn Brown (W) 0-0—0. Corner kicks — SC 0, BC 4. Fouls — SC 7, BC 10. Offside — SC 2, BC 3. Cautions — none.