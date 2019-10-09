After three straight one-goal losses, the Bethel College men’s soccer team claimed a one-goal win, stopping Sterling College 2-1 Tuesday in KCAC play at Thresher Stadium.

Chris Torres scored both goals for the Threshers. Jose Rojas had two assists and Cristobal Goldberg had an assist.

Torres scored in the 24th and 49th minute.

Keegan Witbooi broke the shutout for Sterling with a goal in the 48th minute.

Bethel was outshot 11-10, but held a 6-4 advantage in shots on goal. Albert Bratthammar had three saves for Bethel. Joel Chavez had four saves for Sterling, 6-5 overall and 2-3 in conference play.

Each team had a player ejected, playing the final 36 minutes 10-on-10.

Bethel is 2-8, 1-3 in KCAC play, and faces Friends at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Wichita.

Sterling;0;1;—1

Bethel;1;1;—2

1. B Chris Torres (Jose Rojas) 23:01

2. B Torres (Cristobal Goldberg, Rojas) 48:27

3. S Keegan Witbooi (unassisted) 88:51

Total shots — SC 2-9—11, BC 5-5—10. Shots on goal — SC 1-3—4, BC 3-3—6. Saves — SC: Joel Chavez (L) 2-2—4. BC: Albert Bratthammar (W) 1-2—3. Corner kicks — SC 4, BC 4. Fouls — SC 11, BC 17. Offside — SC 5, BC 5. Cautions — SC: Parker Smith 19:56, Rafael Alcolea 85:31. BC: Torres 25:18, Muhamed Jammeh 34:20, Fabian Schmid 43:45. Ejections — SC: Luis Iniguez 25:18. BC: Luke Darwent 53:10.