1. Mozzarella Cheese Crafting: 1:30-4 p.m. Oct. 10, Apron Strings Kitchen Store, 1 S. Main St., Hutchinson. Cost is $35 per person. Register by calling 620-259-7339, online at apronstringsstore.com, or by visiting the store. Learn to make your own mozzarella cheese. Amanda Miller will take this process start to finish, as well as making a mozz-topped pizza with in-class dough and sauce, some marinated mozzarella cubes, and even a surprisingly tasty apple crisp.

2. United States Air Force Academy Band presents The Falconaires: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10, McPherson Opera House, 219 S. Main St., McPherson. Free. Featuring an evening of an eclectic mix of traditional and contemporary jazz repertoire that celebrates our national heritage. Under the command of Lieutenant Colonel Daniel L. Price, the United States Air Force Academy Band proudly represents the Air Force Academy. One of nine performing ensembles within the Academy Band, the Falconaires jazz ensemble is comprised of 18 professional active duty airman musicians.

3. Taste of Newton, Newton, KS: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 10, Bethel College, 2801 N. Main St., North Newton. Cost: Free. The Taste of Newton event kicks off at 6 p.m. Thursday and features food booths from local organizations and live musical and visual entertainment at two locations on Main Street. A few activities and theatrical performances require separate ticket purchases. Admission to the Kauffman Museum is free during the festival, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

4. Arlington Farm and Art Market: 4-7 p.m. Oct. 10, 306 W. Main St., Arlington. Find pumpkins, tomatoes and more at this fall market.