Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $3.85; Corn $3.72; Milo $3.37; Soybeans $8.36
PCP prices: Wheat $3.76; Corn $3.86; Milo/cwt. $5.91; Soybeans $8.40
Scoular: Wheat $3.90; Corn $3.77; Milo $3.42; Soybeans $8.41
