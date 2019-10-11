Smart Insurance Services Inc., Abilene, is part of a group of independent insurance agencies across the U.S. participating in the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America “Best Practices” Study Group.

Each year since 1993, IIABA and Reagan Consulting, an Atlanta-based management consulting firm, join forces to study the country’s leading agencies in six revenue categories. The agencies comprising the study groups are selected every third year through a comprehensive nomination and qualifying process and awarded a “Best Practices Agency” designation. The selected “Best Practices” agencies retain their status during the three-year cycle by submitting extensive financial and operational data for review each year.

“We are very proud to be associated with the IIABA and be selected as a Best Practices agency for the fourth year in a row,” said Kyle Becker, vice president of Smart Insurance.

More than 1,300 independent agencies in the U.S. were nominated to take part in the annual study, but only 267 agencies qualified for the honor. To be chosen, the agency had to be among the top-performing agencies in one of six revenue categories.

The Best Practices Study was initiated by the Big “I” in 1993 as the foundation for efforts to improve agency performance. The annual survey and study of leading independent insurance agencies documents the business practices of the highest performing agencies and urges others to adopt similar practices.