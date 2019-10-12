Class 3A, District 5

Hesston 41, Rock Creek 28

HESSTON — The Hesston Swathers rebounded from its first loss of the season, stopping Rock Creek 41-28 Friday in district play in Hesston.

The Swathers led 14-0 after the first quarter and 28-21 at the half.

Jacob Eilert rushed for 139 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 126 yards and a touchdown.

Nick Arnold rushed for two touchdowns. Max Arnold had 109 yards rushing. Ben Bollinger had 77 yards receiving and a touchdown.

For Rock Creek, Charlie Killingsworth passed for 253 yards and four touchdowns. Brooks Whaley caught 11 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns. Dawson Zenger and Braedon Laroque each added a touchdown catch.

Hesston is 5-1, 2-1 in district play. Rock Creek is 2-4, 1-2 in district play. Hesston hosts Chapman Friday.

Rock Creek;0;21;0;7;—28

Hesston;14;14;7;6;—41

Scoring

1q. H Bollinger 12-yd. pass from Eilert (Nelson kick) 8:37

1q. H N.Arnold 3-yd. run (Nelson kick) 5:21

2q. RC Zenger 21-yd. pass from Killingsworth (Golden kick) 11:29

2q. H Eilert 66-yd. run (Nelson kick) 7:20

2q. H Eilert 13-yd. run (Nelson kick) 4:46

2q. RC Whaley 55-yd. pass from Killingsworth (Golden kick) 3:21

2q. RC Whaley 24-yd. pass from Killingsworth (Golden kick) :20

3q. H Eilert 3-yd. run (Nelson kick) 6:32

4q. RC Laroque 20-yd. pass from Killingsworth (Golden kick) 11:55

4q. H N.Arnold 5-yd. run (kick failed) 8:24

Team stats

;RC;Hes.

First downs;19;24

Rushing-yards;30-106;45-250

Passing yards;253;126

Comp-att-int;17-35-3;12-21-0

Punts-avg.;3-30.0;4-20.3

Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-yards;6-67;6-55

Time of poss.;22:53;25:07

Individual stats

RUSHING — Rock Creek: Forge 15-77, Killingsworth 12-26, Golden 3-3. Hesston: Eilert 20-139, M.Arnold 19-109, N.Arnold 4-9, Cox 2-(-7).

PASSING — Rock Creek: Killinsgworth 17-35-3, 253 yards. Hesston: Eilert 12-20-0, 126 yards; Cox 0-1-0, 0 yards.

RECEIVING — Rock Creek: Whaley 11-189, Zenger 2-38, Laroque 1-20, Forge 1-8, Burgess 1-0, Plummer 1-(-2). Hesston: Bollinger 5-77, Spencer 3-40, Cox 2-11, M.Arnold 1-3, N.Arnold 1-(-5).

Missed field goals — RC: Golden 30.

Class 2A, District 6

Conway Springs 42, Remington 7

BRAINERD — Conway Springs stopped Remington 42-7 Friday in Class 2A district play at Remington.

The Cardinals led 35-7 at the half.

Collin Koester rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown and passed for 101 yards and a touchdown. Peyton Winter rushed for 33 yards and three touchdowns.

Jonathan Wright caught a touchdown pass.

Cole Schulte returned an interception for a touchdown.

For Remington, Cole Summers rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown and passed for 63 yards.

Conway Springs is 5-1, 3-0 in district play. Remington is 0-6, 0-3 in district play.

Remington plays Friday at Hutchinson Trinity.

Conway Springs;14;21;7;0;—42

Remington;0;7;0;0;—7

Scoring

1q. CS Wright 44-yd. pass from Koester (Schulte kick) 10:00

1q. CS Winter 1-yd. run (Schulte kick) 2:27

2q CS Winter 3-yd. run (Schulte kick) 8:03

2q. CS Schulte interception return (Schulte kick) 2:42

2q. R Sommers 9-yd. run (Lopez kick) 1:48

2q. CS Koeser 1-yd. run (Schulte kick) :13

3q. CS Winter 2-yd. run (Schulte kick) 1:21

Team stats

CS;Rem.

First downs;20;13

Rushing-yards;37-253;39-173

Passing yards;101;63

Comp-att-int;5-8-0;3-11-2

Punts-avg.;1-26.0;3-30.7

Fumbles-lost;1-1;2-1

Penalties-yards;2-20;8-60

Time of poss.;19:38;28:22

Individual stats

RUSHING — Conway Springs: Koester 14-116, Ebenkamp 6-40, Winter 6-33, Alloway 3-28, Warren 2-14, Jones 2-8, Wright 1-6, Barnes 2-6, Smith 1-2. Remington: Sommers 12-56, Thiel 15-53, Fasnacht 5-44, Reese 4-13, #3 3-7.

PASSING — Conway Springs: Koester 5-7-0, 101 yards; Jones 0-1-0, 0 yards. Remington: Sommers 3-11-2, 63 yards.

RECEIVING — Conway Springs: Wright 3-62, Ebenkamp 1-27, Alloway 1-12. Remington: Winter 1-34, Reese 1-24, Thiessen 1-5.

Missed field goals — none.

Class 1A, District 7

Sedgwick 42, Meade 0

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinals keep rolling after a 42-0 win over Meade Friday in Class 1A district play.

Lance Hoffsommer hit 20 of 30 passes for 277 yards and three touchdowns. Kale Schroeder had 169 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Kolby Hutton added a rushing touchdown. Qayden Shepherd, Henry Burns and Ryan Stucky each caught a touchdown pass. Burns had five catches for 121 yards.

Meade drops to 0-5.

Sedgwick hosts Sublette at 7 p.m. Friday.

Meade;0;0;0;0;—0

Sedgwick;14;21;0;7;—42

Scoring

1q. S Shepherd 20-yd. pass from Hoffsommer (Tillman kick)

1q. S Burns 19-yd. pass from Hoffsommer (Tillman kick)

2q. S Schroeder 57-yd. run (Tillman kick)

2q. S Schroeder 5-yd. run (Tillman kick)

2q. S Hutton 1-yd. run (Tillman kick)

4q. S Stucky 5-yd. pass from Hoffsommer (Tillman kick)

Sedgwick stats

RUSHING — Schroeder 18-169, Hoffsommer 9-44, Hutton 5-36, Anderson 1-1, Ferguson 1-1.

PASSING — Hoffsommer 20-30-na, 277 yards.

RECEIVING — Shepherd 9-91, Burns 5-121, Schroeder 2-31, Stucky 3-26, Lacey 1-8.

Missed field goals — Sed.: Tillman 34.

Eight-Man I, District 4

(Wheat State League)

Canton-Galva 60, Goessel 0

CANTON — The Goessel Bluebirds fell to rival Canton-Galva 60-0 in Eight-Man I district play and Wheat State League play Friday in Canton.

The game was ended at the half on the 45-point rule.

Landon Everett hit nine of 11 passes for 177 yards with three touchdowns. Everett rushed for 16 yards and two touchdowns. Brayden Collins and Brandon Huff each added a rushing touchdown. Tyson Struber had 83 yards receiving with two touchdowns. Kinser Colgin added a touchdown reception.

Struber also had two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.

Canton-Galva is 6-0, 3-0 in district play. Goessel is 4-2, 2-1 in district play. Goessel hosts Peabody-Burns Friday.

Goessel;0;0;x;x;—0

Can-Gal.;38;22;x;x;—60

Scoring

1q. CG Struber 31-yd. pass from Everett (Everett run) 8:40

1q. CG Everett 6-yd. run (Everett run) 6:30

1q. CG Collins 2-yd. run (Struber pass from Everett) 4:25

1q. CG Struber 16-yd. pass from Everett (Everett run) 3:17

1q. CG Struber interception return (pass failed) 1:17

2q. CG Huff 3-yd. run (run failed) 8:41

2q. CG Everett 4-yd. run (Patton run) 6:11

2q. CG Colgin 24-yd. pass from Everett (Huff run) 3:53

Team stats

;Goe.;CG

First downs;5;19

Rushing-yards21-46;19-128

Passing yards;29;177

Comp-att-int;4-11-2;9-11-0

Punts-avg.;2-36.0;0-0

Fumbles-lost;3-2;0-0

Penalties-yards;4-46;4-45

Individual stats

RUSHING — Goessel: Hagewood 7-27, Funk 5-21, L.Wiens 8-8, team 1-(-10). Canton-Galva: Collins 12-82, Everett 4-16, Patton 1-15, Maltbie 1-12, Huff 1-3.

PASSING — Goessel: L.Wiens 4-11-2, 29 yards. Canton-Galva: Everett 9-11-0, 177 yards.

RECEIVING — Goessel: J.Wiens 1-12, Zogleman 2-9, Hagewood 1-8. Canton-Galva: Struber 4-83, Colgin 4-57, Rummel 1-37.

Missed field goals — none.

Eight-Man I, District 4

Moundridge 56, St. John-H. 0

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcats scored three touchdowns in the first three minutes of play en route to a 56-0 win over St. John-Hudson Friday in Eight-Man I district play.

The game was called at halftime on the 45-point rule.

Jon Schlosser took the opening kickoff 67 yards for the score. Collin Kohl then ran 31 yards for the score. Ten seconds later, Schlosser returned an interception for a touchdown.

The Wildcat defense held St. John-Hudson to 16 yards total offense.

Kohl finished the game with 129 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Aaron Green added a rushing score. Corbin Unruh hit Jon Schlosser for a 33-yard touchdown pass, the sole pass completion for the Wildcats.

Moundridge improves to 3-3, 1-2 in district play. St. John-Hudson drops to 0-6, 0-3 in district play.

Moundridge hosts Central Plains at 7 p.m. Friday.

St. John-H;0;0;x;x;—0

Moundridge;30;26;x;x;—56

Scoring

1q. M Schlosser 67-yd. kickoff return (run failed) 12:00

1q. M Kohl 31-yd. run (Kohl run) 9:40

1q. M Schlosser interception return (Kohl run) 9:30

1q. M Schlosser 33-yd. pass from Unruh (Everhart run) 1:25

2q. M Green 11-yd. run (pass failed) 10:52

2q. M Kohl 25-yd. run (run failed) 8:45

2q. M Kohn 32-yd. run (run failed) 5:00

2q. M Kohl 35-yd. run (Doherty run) 2:23

Team stats

;SJH;Mou.

First downs;2;7

Rushing-yards;24-5;14-145

Passing yards;11;33

Comp-att-int;2-8-1;1-2-0

Punts-avg.;5-20.6;0-0

Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-0

Penalties-yards;4-25;4-35

Individual stats

RUSHING — St. John-Hudson: Murphy 9-11, McCandless 13-1, Ibarra 2-(-7). Moundridge: Kohn 6-129, Green 1-11, Unruh 1-3, Everhart 4-2.

PASSING — St. John-Hudson: Ibarra 2-8-1, 11 yards. Moundridge: Unruh 1-2-0, 33 yards.

RECEIVING — St. John-Hudson: McCandless 2-11. Moundridge: Schlosser 1-33.

Missed field goals — none.