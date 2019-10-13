Your Better Business Bureau (BBB) frequently warns about the necessity of shredding paper records in order to protect your identity from ID thieves. That is because repairing your good name and your credit may take years if a thief has acquired credit cards in your name, taken out loans disguised as you, perpetrated tax fraud in your name or committed any of the many other types of financial crimes using your personal identifying information.

BBB’s free shredding event in Wichita is coming up on Saturday, October 19th from 9:00 am -12:00 pm at the former Coleman Parking Lot at 2nd and St. Francis Streets. Consumers would be wise to gather papers and documents that should be shredded and take advantage of this opportunity. You may bring up to three boxes or bags. (Remember: It’s not illegal for someone to take any document you have discarded once it has been removed from your property.)

What’s overlooked by everyone except ID thieves!

There are a number of categories of paper documents that many overlook when it comes to shredding. Here are some of those items to add to your shred pile, and the reasons why they should be:

• Pet medical records – Thieves would love to know the names of your pets. Guess why? Yes, it’s about passwords. Consumers frequently put their pets’ names in their passwords. Hopefully you use much more difficult passwords, but don’t take any chances. Shred pet records.

• Travel records – Used airline tickets and old baggage tags are useful to ID thieves. Boarding passes give away your name, travel plans and have barcodes that free websites can decipher. Travel rewards can be listed, membership IDs and other information can open doors for thieves into your personal information.

• Resumes – Old resumes are gold for ID thieves as they contain multiple information about your history and businesses with which you’ve been associated.

• Birth announcements – Those extra announcements about blessed events are blessed information for ID thieves. Children are 51% more likely to be victimized by ID thieves than adults. That announcement may list the child’s name, birth date, eye color and other personal information.

• Funeral pamphlets – Over 2 million deceased Americans’ names are illegally used annually to open new credit cards, file taxes and apply for loans. Shred extra pamphlets and obituaries.

• Free return labels – This information can be paired with your social media posts to piece together your identity.

• Magazine cover labels – These tell your name and your address. Additionally, there may be a barcode, easily readable, with all sorts of personal information about you in it.

• Prescription receipts – The receipt stapled to your prescription’s bag should be shredded. It tells your name, the name of the medication, the date and the pharmacy’s name, address and phone.

• Photos – Thieves can combine discarded photos with other information collected to make an identity.

• Scratch pad notes – Most of us still sometimes resort to paper and pencil to write down information that a thief could use. They may seem innocent but take no chances – shred them.

The above list is far from exhaustive. Smart consumers shred practically everything paper that’s thrown in the trash. ID thieves can be smart as well and on the lookout for your slip-up. If you questions or concerns regarding shredding issues, contact your BBB at (800) 856-2417 or visit our website at bbb.org.