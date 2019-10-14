A 69-year-old Coldwater man lost his life in a single-vehicle, rollover crash early Sunday in Comanche County in southwest Kansas, authorities said.

The fatality victim was identified as Melvin R. Odell.

The crash was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday about 2 miles east of Coldwater on I Street.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Odell was driving a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup truck east on I Street when the vehicle ran off the roadway to the right. The patrol said Odell lost control of the vehicle, hwich rolled m ultiple times over a barbed-wire fence, landing on its wheels.

The patrol said Odell, who was ejected from the pickup truck, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said he wasn't wearing a seat belt.