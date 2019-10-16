VOLLEYBALL

WESLEYAN DEFEATS YORK: At Mabee Arena, KWU's four-match losing streak ended on Tuesday night against York.

The Coyotes were able to defeat the Panthers in four sets, 29-27, 25-22, 20-25, 25-9.

Senior Kendyl Estes led KWU with 19 kills and added 17 digs. Junior Isabel Hinkeldey and freshman Maddy Beckett combined for 22 kills.

Freshman Emily Monson tallied 20 digs and recorded three aces, while freshman Cortney Hanna had a team-high 45 assists and five aces.

KWU improved to 6-14 and 2-4 in Kansas Conference play. The Coyotes will travel to Columbia, Missouri for the Columbia College Tournament on Friday and Saturday. KWU will play No. 1 Missouri Baptist and No. 6 Park on Friday and play Wiley and Columbia on Saturday.

SOUTH GAINS AVCTL SPLIT: At Salina South, the Cougars dropped their first match against Derby but came back to beat Campus in the second Tuesday for an Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division I split.

Derby won the opener, 25-18, 29-27, finally pulling out the second set. South handily won the Campus match, 25-19, 25-13.

For the Cougars, Kiara Montey had a big night attacking with 13 kills in the two matches, while Victoria Maxton recorded nine kills to go with four solo blocks and a block assist. Peyton Froome led the team with 30 assists and 11 digs, with Mariah Janda totaling 12 service points and 15 assists.

SE SALINE SWEPT IN DUAL: At Ellsworth, Karsyn Schlesener and Katie Moddelmog each had five kills, but it wasn't enough for Southeast of Saline in a dual with Ellsworth on Tuesday night.

Ellsworth swept the Trojans, 25-13, 25-20 in the first match and 25-10, 25-18 in the second.

Olivia Pennington had four kills for Southeast, while Makenzie Boley recorded four blocks.

SACRED HEART SPLITS: At Brookville, Sacred Heart salvaged a split Tuesday night against Beloit and Ell-Saline.

The Knights were swept by Beloit, 25-14, 25-16, but bounced back to beat the Cardinals, 21-25, 25-17, 25-15.

Sacred Heart was led by Kelsie Gack's 13 kills, 18 digs and three blocks.

Ellie Woodall had 33 assists, while Hannah Goetz recorded 12 digs and five aces.

Amber Palen had eight kills and 13 digs.

Brynna Rowley finished with 18 kills for Ell-Saline. Keala Wilson had 28 assists and 22 digs, while Raleigh recorded six aces.

Ell-Saline dropped to 6-16 on the season. The split gave Sacred Heart a 19-14 mark.

SOCCER

ANDOVER 2, SALINA SOUTH 0: At Andover, Salina South dropped its fifth consecutive match with a shutout loss to the Trojans on Tuesday night.

Miles Armbruster scored Andover's first goal on an assist from Jack Mull in the 16th minute. An own goal in the 44th minute gave the Trojans some breathing room the remainder of the second half.

The two teams were even in shots with two.

South dropped to 6-8 and will travel to Hutchinson on Oct. 22.

In another AVCTL match at Salina Stadium, Salina Central and Campus ended in a 2-2 tie after 100 minutes of play.

Central (3-9-1) travels to Valley Center on Thursday.