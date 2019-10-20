A Kansas Department of Corrections employee has personally started a drive to raise $135,000 for a new kennel for K9 law enforcement dogs at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility.

The dogs are housed in a building constructed in the 1950s. Photos show crumbling walls, gaps around doorways, rusted metal gates, mold, and suspect ventilation and electric wiring.

“It’s horrible, it’s horrible,” said Vikki Wilson, in investigations at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility.

On Oct. 3, HCF K9 Kennel Project was created on GoFundMe.com. As of Friday, it had generated four donations, totaling $200.

“That’s a start,” Wilson said.

Biscuits

Because of her job, Wilson’s interactions with the K9 dogs and their handlers increased over the last few years. The dogs are considered officers and are trained to detect items such as drugs and phones. They are used in state prisons and also assist local units of law enforcement in the state.

They are highly trained and can cost as much as $25,000, Wilson said.

She started keeping dog biscuits in her drawer and the dogs wouldn’t move until she opened her drawer and gave them a biscuit. She decided to visit the kennel, in the vicinity of East Avenue G and K-61.

“I came back and I was livid,” she said.

The building was constructed for pigs, and in the 1970s, the dogs took over. The kennels themselves are just concrete, she said.

In the summer, she asked about the absence of air conditioning. She was told it was not hooked up. When it did become operational, fans still were needed to circulate air.

Modular building

Wilson researched kennels online and found Pinecraft.com, which makes modular units.

“It’ll come in on a flatbed truck in two pieces,” Wilson said, and they’ll put it together on site.

Think of it as a doublewide, she said. Offices will be on one side of a hallway running through the middle of the building, and 10 kennels on the other side, with outside kennel space and perimeter fencing constructed.

There are nine dogs in the K9 unit and three handlers. A couple of dogs and a handler that had been based at the El Dorado Correctional Facility were relocated to Hutchinson when the K9 operation there ended, she said.

The Pinecraft modular system would not cost $135,000, but there will be additional site expenses. Inmates could help pour the concrete foundation, she said, and that would reduce costs.

“I’ve been working with them for six months. They’re working on a floor plan and we’re working on quotes,” Wilson said, of Pinecraft.

Wilson also wants new training equipment for the dogs. Metal tubes are rusted and one training wall finally collapsed, she said. She would like cameras installed so the dogs can be monitored when handlers are not present. She also wants automatic feeding stations with the kennels.

Ideally, the concrete would extend beyond the foundation, too, to provide a sidewalk.

She buys “the dental stuff to make sure their teeth are clean,” but wants to get toys for the dogs, too.

Green light

Hutchinson Correctional Facility Warden Dan Schnurr gave Wilson the go-ahead to raise money on her own time for a new kennel.

Initially, it was suggested she seek a grant. She’s not a grant-writer and she found most grants were for equipment, not a structure.

“I got so burned out on looking for grants,” she said.

She wrote to TV talk show host Ellen DeGeneres - “a big dog lover,” Wilson said - and turned to GoFundMe.

Jordan Bell, public information officer for Hutchinson Correctional Facility, said they appreciate Wilson’s efforts.

One of the challenges at the prison is the age of the infrastructure, some of it dating back to the late 1800s, Bell noted.

The corrections system is lacking resources system-wide, he said, but they do their best to address a wide range of needs.

Hutchinson Correctional Facility gets support from the community in projects and also benefits from “a lot of volunteers who come in here,” Bell said.

The K9 dogs “are a valuable piece of the puzzle,” he said. They are not in immediate harm’s way at the current kennel, he also said.

State statute

The Kansas Pet Animal Act dates back to 1989 and it would not allow the conditions shown in photos of the prison's kennel, said Midge Grinstead, senior state director for the Humane Society of the United States. “You have to have solid floors,” she said.

The Kansas Pet Animal Act also says any surfaces in a housing facility that might come in contact with an animal shall be free of rust and jagged edges or sharp points. Floors and walls in a facility with animals are to be impervious to moisture.

One problem with crumbling walls is that parasites can get in them and live there and come out later, Grinstead said.

She is familiar with the K9 dogs and was in Hutchinson previously to give a Kevlar vest to be worn by a dog. “We love our officers,” she said.

“It would be nice if the state could help them out,” Grinstead said of the kennel project.

Red

The K9 dogs include German shepherds, Dutch shepherds, and German Malinois.

“These dogs work hard,” Wilson said. “The only life they have is the prison,” she said, until they are finally sent to a home when they retire.

Wilson hopes to get the kennel project accomplished within the next two years because she’ll be retiring then.

Pinecraft has told her she could pick the color of the building. Her choice is red.