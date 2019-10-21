Lawrence police on Monday identified a man who was stabbed to death during an altercation Sunday evening just south of the Douglas County city's downtown district.

The stabbing victim was identified as John M. Minoglio, 40, of Lawrence.

Lawrence police spokesman Patrick Compton said the stabbing was the result of a physical altercation between Minoglio and another man who was detained at the scene.

After being interviewed by police, the man was released pending the completion of the investigation, Compton said.

The stabbing was reported around 5:01 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Massachusetts Street.

According to Lawrence police, officers responding to the stabbing found a man in a grassy area and immediately provided first aid until medical responders arrived on the scene.

Despite the first responders' efforts, Lawrence police officials said, the stabbing victim died as a result of his injuries.

Police officials said they weren't looking for any other individuals in connection with the stabbing.

Anyone with information may call the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509 or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 785-843-TIPS. Tips to Crime Stoppers can be anonymous.