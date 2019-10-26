HIGH SCHOOL SCORES
Friday’s results
AREA GAMES
Abilene 48, Ulysses 6
Beloit 47, Russell 0
Bennington 56, Goessel 54 (ot)
Canton-Galva 70, Herington 0
Centre 56, Marais des Cygnes 6
Cheylin 89, Weskan 44
Clifton-Clyde 70, Lincoln 0
Colby 56, Goodland 7
Ellis 32, LaCrosse 14
Golden Plains 53, Western Plains-Healy 0
Halstead 54, Chapman 14
Hartford 90, Rural Vista 60
Hesston 28, Clay Center 27
Hill City 62, Washington County 12
Hoisington 38, Norton 7
Lakeside 54, Blue Valley Randolph 26
Leoti 58, Oberlin 26
Marion 46, Bluestem 6
McPherson 49, Circle 0
Minneapolis 25, Phillipsburg 0
Natoma 73, Cunningham 28
Northern Valley 40, Logan-Palco 32
Olpe 55, Hillsboro 21
Osborne 40, Thunder Ridge 34
Pike Valley 1, Linn 0, forfeit
Plainville 59, Oakley 14
Quinter 1, Tribune 0, forfeit
Republic County 62, Sacred Heart 14
St. Francis 46, Atwood 0
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 42, Rock Hills 20
Salina Central 35, Hays 3
Salina South 47, Newton 24
Scott City 31, Concordia 0
Smith Center 34, Ell-Saline 0
Smoky Valley 42, Rock Creek 21
Solomon 36, Peabody 26
Southeast of Saline 41, Council Grove 21
Sylvan-Lucas 58, Wilson 8
Tescott 18, Southern Cloud 8
Trego 44, Hoxie 20
Triplains-Brewster 42, Sharon Springs 0
Victoria 68, Stockton 19
Waverly 42, Wakefield 6
Wheatland-Grinnell 1, Dighton 0, forfeit
HIGH SCHOOL SUMMARIES
Friday’s games
SALINA CENTRAL 35, HAYS 3
Salina Central;7;7;7;14 ;—;35
Hays;3;0;0;0;—;3
First quarter
SC—Chard 5 run (True kick)
Ha—Goodale 32 field goal
Second quarter
SC—Heigele 4 pass from P.Kavanagh (True kick)
Third quarter
SC—Chard 3 run (True kick)
Fourth quarter
SC—Hogan 15 interception return (True kick)
SC—Chard 3 run (True kick)
SALINA SOUTH 47, NEWTON 24
Salina South;6;14;21;6;—;47
Newton;0;3;14;7;—;24
First quarter
SS—Copeland 26 pass from Galloway (kick failed), 2:51
Second quarter
N—Valdivia 20 field goal, 10:08
SS—Cox 10 run (Rincon kick), 7:07
SS—Galloway 6 run (Rincon kick), 0:59
Third quarter
SS—Schreiber 22 pass from Galloway (Rincon kick), 6:29
SS—O.Bulleigh 15 fumble return (Rincon kick), 6:17
SS—C.Bulleigh 65 interception return (Rincon kick), 3:11
N—Maxwell 17 pass from Schmidt (Valdivia kick), 1:28
N—Maxwell 46 pass from Schmidt (Valdivia kick), 1:15
Fourth quarter
SS—Copeland 6 pass from Galloway (kick failed), 10:37
N—Maxwell 11 pass form Schmidt (Valdivia kick), 5:22
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—SS: Cox 22-78, Galloway 6-(-12), Nash 5-0. N: Forest 9-26, Schmidt 4-(-4), Boston 1-3, Edson 11-72.
PASSING—SS: Galloway 14-20-1-229, Cox 0-1-0-0. N: Schmidt 24-36-295, Edson 2-6-0-33.
RECEIVING—SS: Garrett 2-14, Varela 5-23, Schreiber 2-76, Ollenberger 1-34. N: Maxwell 14-175, Wondra 3-35, Edson 7-108, Ruth 1-2, Cusick 1-3.
REPUBLIC COUNTY 62, SACRED HEART 14
Sacred Heart;14;0;0;0;—;14
Republic County;40;16;6;0;—;62
First quarter
RC—Baxa 6 run (Baxa run), 9:02.
RC—Zimmerman fumble recovery in end zone (Talkington run), 7:18.
RC—Baxa 53 run (Benyshek run), 3:44.
SH—Power 52 pass from Hemmer (McMillian kick), 3:21.
RC—Talkington 48 run (Baxa run), 1:21.
SH—Power 65 pass from Hemmer (McMillian kick), 1:02.
RC—Talkington 21 run (run good), 0:01.
Second quarter
RC—Ines 35 run (Ines run), 11:38.
RC—Talkington 42 run (Rieke run), 6:35.
Third quarter
RC—Baxa 45 run (run failed), 11:14.
SE SALINE 41, COUNCIL GROVE 21
SE Saline;14;0;7;20;—;41
Council Grove;0;7;7;7;—;21
First quarter
SES—Boley 11 pass from Jax.Gebhardt (Kitchener kick)
SES—Banks 2 run (Kitchener kick)
Second quarter
CG—Blackledge 13 pass from Bieling (Bieling kick)
Third quarter
SES—Banks 1 run (Kitchener kick)
CG—Bieling 1 run (Bieling kick)
Fourth quarter
SES—Boley 11 pass from Jax.Gebhardt (Kitchener kick)
SES—Harris 40 interception return (Kitchener kick)
CG—King 7 pass from Bieling (Bieling kick)
SES—Banks 6 run (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—SES: Banks 21-149, Jax.Gebhardt 17-60, Boley 1-14. CG: Marshall 9-37, Elstun 6-48, Bieling 16-2, Meadors 3-4.
PASSING—SES: Jax.Gebhardt 9-15-1-119. CG: Bieling 12-23-1-159.
RECEIVING—SES: Boley 5-69, Banks 3-36, Harris 1-14. CG: King 6-45, Blackledge 3-68, Miller 2-39, Marshall 1-7.
SMITH CENTER 34, ELL-SALINE 0
Ell-Saline;0;0;0;0;—;0
Smith Center;14;13;0;7;—;34
First quarter
SC—Atwood 82 run (Lambert kick), 10:05
SC—Shoemaker 20 run (Lambert kick), 0:22
Second quarter
SC—Shoemaker 3 run (Lambert kick), 9:12
SC—Billinger 35 fumble return (kick failed), 0:02
Fourth quarter
SC—Atwood 3 run (Lambert kick), 6:00
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—ES: Bradley 16-23, Parks 12-31, Drees 6-17, Hopkins 6-17. SC: Atwood 16-182, Shoemaker 1-60, Kugler 3-46, Colby 2-20, Jaeger 1-6, Hendrich 1-5, Lehmann 1-0.
PASSING—ES: Bradley 0-3-1-0. SC: Colby 0-5-0-0.
RECEIVING—ES: None. SC: None.
SMOKY VALLEY 42, ROCK CREEK 21
Rock Creek;7;8;6;0;—;21
Smoky Valley;8;14;12;8;—;42
First quarter
RC—Whaley 15 pass from Killingsworth (Golden kick), 7:45
SV—Wilson 4 run (Kennedy run), 1:33
Second quarter
RC—Whaley 49 pass from Killingsworth (Killingsworth run), 11:52
SV—Kennedy 59 run (pass failed), 10:25
SV—Peters 60 run (Wilson run), 7:31
Third quarter
SV—Kennedy 5 run (pass failed), 6:04
RC—Zenger 19 pass from Killingsworth (run failed) 4:07
SV—Heble 21 pass from Lucas (run failed), 0:37
Fourth quarter
SV—Wilson 34 run (Lysell-Stewart pass from Lucas), 2:12
LAKESIDE 54, BLUE VALLEY RANDOLPH 26
BV Randolph;6;6;8;6;—;26
Lakeside;16;16;6;16;—;54
Blue Valley Randolph—Duncan (3) 19 run, 26 pass from Brockman, 60 kickoff return. Young 5 run. PAT—Brockman run.
Lakeside—Eberle (3) 2, 5, 5 runs. J.Schoen (2) 58, 27 passes from Cunningham. Ca.Brown (2) 62 pass from Cunningham, 27 run. PAT—Ca.Brown 3 runs. Eberle 2 runs. J.Schoen pass from Eberle.