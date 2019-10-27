Area accounting firm adding North Newton location

Swindoll, Janzen, Hawk & Loyd LLC announced it would soon open a new location in North Newton, bringing its office locations to four.

Existing offices are in McPherson, Hutchinson and Wichita.

“We are really looking forward to joining the Newton community and continuing to service our growing client base in Newton and the surrounding area,” said SJHL’s Managing Partner, Chet Buchman.

“Opening a location in Newton makes a lot of sense based on where our other physical offices and client base already are,” Buchman stated. “Newton has become our team’s central meeting point, so it will be nice to have a physical location there for our team to have meetings internally and with clients.”

The North Newton office, to be led by partner Justin Kaufman, is located in North Woods Plaza, 3179 N. Main, Suite A. It is currently under construction, with plans to be open in early December. The office will be open by appointment only.

Founded in 1936, Swindoll, Janzen, Hawk and Loyd is a full services accounting firm with 10 partners and more than 70 total team members across the physical and virtual offices. To learn more visit www.sjhl.com or call 620‐241‐1826

Barton GED classes begin Nov. 18

GREAT BEND – Barton Community College’s Center for Adult Education will soon begin its nine-week GED Preparation Class.

Orientation classes are the first step to obtaining the Kansas State High School Diploma through the GED Prep Program. Students must attend all orientation classes Nov. 18-21 to qualify for classes. The first day of actual classes is Nov. 25. The center is located at 1025 Main St. in Great Bend.

Students will complete required testing, hear from partner agencies about their services, learn how to navigate their GED.com account, and learn about WorkReady! Students will also meet one-on-one with their instructor to discuss goals, expectations, attendance requirements, and workload.

Those interested in taking the GED exam without any preparation instruction can do so right away but are urged to receive advising before moving forward.

Minors must bring a parent or legal guardian to enroll and must also bring their disclaimer or exemption documentation from their high school or online program.

For more information, contact Adult Education Enrollment and Career Advisor Susanne Yarmer at yarmers@bartonccc.edu or (620) 786-7560.

OPI opens location in Hays

The newest member of the Office Products Inc. family will open its doors Nov. 1 at 1218 E. 27th in Hays.

Family-owned OPI has been in business for six decades in Great Bend and also has stores in Larned and Russell.

Kenny and Terry Vink, who are brothers, co-own the new location; they collaborated on the venture with their brother, Craig.

The new store in Hays will offer many of the same products and services as the locations in Great Bend and other communities. These include sales and service for Canon, HP and Brother copiers and printers; office furniture; custom office design; and a wide variety of office supplies.

“Customers in the Hays area also will have easy access to our specialty services in Great Bend,” Vink noted. “For example, our Copy Center, printing service, computer sales and service, and a range of promotional products will be at customers’ fingertips.

Vink noted that he and his brother had considered a brick-and-mortar Hays location for quite a while. They recently decided now is the time.

“In today’s market, we knew we needed growth,” Vink said. “And we will help neighboring northwest Kansas businesses prosper too because we buy locally. We know how important this is to the overall economic health of any community.

Opening the new store is not OPI’s first venture into the Hays area; two employees have been available there for sales and service for a few years. They will serve customers in the new store, along with Ty Berry, who will fill the manager position.

OPI employees in Hays will call on current and new customers within a 60-mile radius. The OPI website and online catalog are always available for shopping and ordering.

MKC donates to fight hunger in Reno, area counties

MOUNDRIDGE – MKC, a full-service farm cooperative with nearly 10,000 member-owners throughout Kansas, presented $17,000 to 11 food banks located throughout its footprint in 2019, including $1,800 to the Salvation Army.

The donations were a part of the cooperative’s annual stewardship efforts to alleviate hunger.

“This is an opportunity for us to assist the local food banks that provide meals and essential healthcare products to many people within our trade territory,” says Dave Christiansen, president and CEO, MKC. “We are committed to addressing food insecurity in the communities we operate in and proud to support our local hunger relief agencies.”

According to statistics from Feed America, one in eight Kansans struggle with hunger and will turn to a food bank for meals in the next year.

Since its first annual food drive nearly 10 years ago, MKC has donated over 40,000 pounds of non-perishable food items and $179,000 to local food banks. These monetary donations are supported through a matching funds program with the Land O’ Lakes Foundation.

Organizations benefitting from this year’s cash donations are: Salvation Army locations in Reno, Harvey and Butler counties, Northern Rice County Food Bank, Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank, Abilene Area Food and Clothing Center, Marion County Food Bank, Flint Hills Breadbasket (Manhattan), Love in the Name of Christ (Ottawa County), McPherson County Food Bank, and Wellington Community Food Bank.

Friends to host Cyber Security Advisor Geoffrey Jenista

WICHITA – Friends University’s Bachelor’s of Cyber Security Degree program and the College of Graduate and Professional Studies will host a presentation Oct, 30 featuring Geoffrey Jenista.

Jenista serves as the Regional Cyber Security Advisor for Region VII (IA, KS, MO and NE) for the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency’s Integrated Operations Division. Based in Kansas City, Kansas, he supports the Department of Homeland Security’s mission of strengthening the security and resilience of the nation’s critical infrastructure.

His programs coordinate cyber preparedness, risk mitigation, and incident response. He provides Cyber Security resource briefings, Cyber Security assessments, and Incident Response planning to the nation’s 16 critical infrastructure sectors and state, local, tribal, and territorial government entities.

The event begins with a welcome reception at 4:30 p.m. and tours of the INTRUST Bank Cyber Security Lab at Friends University. The presentation will follow at 5:30 p.m. in the Olive White Garvey Business and Technology Building at Hiram and Maple Street. There will be a short question and answer time with a panel of cybersecurity experts working in the field.

“Mr. Jenista’s presentation will be extremely relevant for potential students who want to learn what their future could hold as a cybersecurity graduate,” stated Jonathan Lanning, assistant professor of cybersecurity.

For more information about the presentation or Friends University’s cybersecurity degree programs, contact Hayley Randall at (316) 295-5300 or hayley_randall@friends.edu.

State launches new Business One-Stop website

TOPEKA – The State of Kansas announced the launch of a Kansas Business One-Stop website -- ksbiz.kansas.gov.

The new site is a joint effort by the Secretary of State’s office and several state agencies to simplify the process of starting, operating, and growing a business in Kansas. Participating agencies include the departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Labor and Revenue.

“Whether you are a small mom and pop business or a billion-dollar entity, the Kansas Business One-Stop was created to make it easier to start and maintain a business in Kansas,” said Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab. “Today’s announcement is the result of an innovative collaboration between multiple state agencies to make government more accessible for Kansas business owners.”

The site provides resources on business formation, obtaining tax IDs, licenses and permits, workforce development programs, funding and incentives, small business support, and initiatives that support veteran, minority and women-owned businesses.

Additional features are in development and scheduled for deployment near the end of 2019. These will include a wizard feature to help individuals interested in starting a business navigate state requirements for starting and running a business and a toolkit to provide resources for starting the most common types of companies. Among the features are the inclusion of additional state agencies and enhanced features for business owners.

Barton to host Safe Sleep presentation

GREAT BEND – A free presentation on safe sleep for infants and how to prevent sudden infant death syndrome is set for Nov. 14 in Great Bend.

Physician Assistant Kelci Burkey of Clara Barton Hospital and Clinics will host the presentation from 6 to 7 p.m., in the Barton Community College Fine Arts Building, Room F-30.

Topics will include: Diagnosis of SIDS; other infant related deaths; statistics on infant mortality; Triple Risk Model thought to “cause” SIDS; and SIDS prevention techniques.

Burkey graduated from Wichita State University with her Master of Physician Assistant degree in 2014. She is married to Kevin Burkey, and they have had four children and are happily expecting their fifth. Their first son, Maxton Foster, died of SIDS at eight weeks of age. Since then, Burkey has become a safe sleep instructor to help reduce the incidence of SIDS in Barton County and the surrounding areas.

For more information, contact Teri Smith at (620) 792-9255 or smithte@bartonccc.edu.

Greensburg, Wild West tourism efforts recognized

Two tourism agencies in The News coverage area were recognized during the 2019 Kansas Tourism Conference awards banquet Oct. 23 at the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane.

The Travel Industry Association of Kansas recognized its membership’s top marketing talent. The TIAK Marketing Awards focus on overall marketing initiatives and recognize state-level winners only. The area awards included:

• People’s Choice: Greensburg Tourism

• Best in Show: Wild West Country

• Print Media: Wild West Country won in the small budget category. The medium budget winner was Downtown Hays Development Corporation, and Visit Kansas City Kansas received the large budget win.

• Community Awareness: Greensburg Tourism was honored in the small budget category. Downtown Hays Development Corporation won in the medium budget category, and the Kansas Turnpike Authority received the large budget category win.

Wild West Country represents 22 counties and a dozen tourism organizations in the Southwest corner of the state.