A 49-year-old man was arrested Monday afternoon in connection with a weekend theft from a North Topeka business in which he allegedly pulled out a weapon when confronted by store employees, authorities said.

The arrested man was identified as Shane Frye, 49.

According to Topeka police Lt. Manny Munoz, the incident occurred about 4:50 p.m. Saturday at the Dollar General store at 2042 N.W. Topeka Blvd.

Munoz said officers were sent to the store on an initial report of a robbery. After they arrived, officers determined it wasn't a robbery but rather a theft of merchandise from the business.

Munoz said officers were told that a man came to the store and began to conceal items inside his clothing. The man went out the door and failed to pay for the items.

Store employees attempted to stop the man to retrieve the items, and the man pulled out a weapon.

Munoz said the man then left the scene riding a bicycle.

Officers attempted to locate the man on Saturday but were unable to do so.

On Monday, officers received information that the subject from the Dollar General store incident was in the area of the 100 block of N.W. Jackson on the same bicycle.

Officers responded to that location and made contact with a man fitting the description of the assailant.

The man, identified as Frye, was taken to police headquarters for questioning. He was then booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with two counts of aggravated assault and theft.

Anyone with further information about the crime may call police detectives at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.