Jurors have found a Leavenworth man guilty of drug charges, according to a prosecution official.

David Bateman III, 41, was found guilty Tuesday of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The verdict came at the conclusion of a trial that began Monday in Leavenworth County District Court.

Law enforcement officers went to a Leavenworth residence on June 10 to serve a warrant on Bateman.

Officers saw movement in the residence and called to Bateman, asking him to exit.

Bateman did not cooperate and officers forced entry into the residence, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

The officers searched the residence and reportedly found Bateman in a closet.

Bateman was searched and officers a plastic baggie in his pants. The baggie contained a white powdery substance.

The substance was tested by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, and it was determined to be methamphetamine, according to Thompson.

A hearing for post-trial motions and sentencing will be scheduled in the coming months.