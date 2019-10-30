One person had been taken into custody following a report of a stabbing early Wednesday just south of downtown Topeka, authorities said.

The stabbing was reported around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of S.W. Van Buren.

Police said a person was taken into custody at the scene.

The victim's injuries weren't considered to be life-threatening, authorities said. There was no indication as of 5:55 a.m. Wednesday whether the victim required hospital treatment.

Check cjonline.com later for more details as they become available.