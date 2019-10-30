A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday for much of northeast Kansas, including Topeka and vicinity.

The National Weather Service said a mixture of precipitation is possible on Wednesday, with snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch possible.

The weather service said motorists should plan on slippery road conditions which could make driving hazardous during both the morning and evening commutes.

Wednesday's high temperature should top out around 33 degrees in Topeka.

A cold Halloween is on tap Thursday, when highs are expected only in the upper-30s.

Look for a warm-up over the weekend, with highs Friday and Saturday in the upper-40s and in the 50s on Sunday.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Wednesday: Rain, snow, and freezing rain. High near 33. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

• Wednesday night: Snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

• Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 39. West wind around 10 mph.

• Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 26. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

• Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

• Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 48.

• Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

• Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 56.

• Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

• Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

• Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

• Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.