Staff reports

Friday

Nov 1, 2019 at 8:20 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $3.99; Corn $3.76; Milo $3.44; Soybeans $8.77

PCP prices: Wheat $3.94; Corn $3.87; Milo/cwt. $5.81; Soybeans $8.53

Scoular: Wheat $4.04; Corn $3.74; Milo $3.49; Soybeans $8.36