Two men were killed in a Grant County car collision Saturday when a semi failed to yield their vehicle right of way at an intersection.

Kevin Jay Coyle, 57, of Turpin, Okla., was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Grant County Road X as an unknown driver was driving a 2007 Kenworth semi westbound on Grant County Road 10, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Gerald Lee Coyle, 81, of Turpin, Okla., was a passenger in the Chevrolet.

The driver of the semi failed to yield right of way to the Coyles' vehicle and entered the intersection directly into the path of the Chevrolet, according to the KHP. The Coyles' vehicle collided with the passenger side of the semi. Both men, neither of which were wearing seat belts, died at the scene, according to the KHP. The health status and identity of the semi's driver were not included in KHP records.