Reno County voters will go to their customary voting site on Tuesday, Nov. 5. No location changes were made for this election.

Polling sites will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Walk-in early voting in the Reno County Courthouse Annex, 125 W. 1st Ave., will be open from 8 a.m. until noon Monday.

Most Hutchinson voters will mark their ballot in the Meadowlark Building on the Kansas State Fairgrounds. All voters should take a photo ID to the polls. Voters can verify their polling location by visiting myvoteinfo.voteks.org or by calling the Reno County Clerk’s Office at 620-694-2732.

Voters must be in line by 7 p.m. Tuesday in order to vote. All Kansas voters will have a ballot in this city-school election cycle, where a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution also is on the ballot.

Hutchinson-area voters

Meadowlark Building, Kansas State Fairgrounds, 20th Avenue and Poplar Street: For voters in Precincts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 23 Exclave, 24, 25, 26, 26 Exclave, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 35.

Prairie Hills Middle School, 3200 Lucille Dr.: Precinct 27 and Clay Township North

Dillon Nature Center, 3002 East 30th Ave.: Precinct 28 and 28 Exclave

Bethany Church of the Nazarene, 408 North Kent Rd.: Precinct 34, 34 Exclave and Clay South Township

Township/city voters

Pretty Prairie Senior Center, 300 South Rhodes Ave.: Albion, Roscoe and Ninnescah Townships, and the city of Pretty Prairie

Ninnescah Golden Agers, 114 East Main St., Arlington: Arlington, Loda and Troy Townships, and the city of Arlington

Langdon City Hall, 18 South Front St.: Bell and Langdon Townships and the city of Langdon

Castleton Township Hall, 2104 West Main St.: Castleton Township

Partridge Public Library, 23 South Main St.: Center Township and the city of Partridge

Sterling Evangelical Bible Church, 3017 North Sterling Rd.: Enterprise, Huntsville, and Walnut Townships

Mitchell United Methodist Church, 5512 North Pennington Rd.: Grant and Reno North Townships, the city of Willowbrook and the city of The Highlands

Turon Community Center, 501 East Price: Grove and Miami Townships and the city of Turon

Haven Senior Citizens Center, 106 Kansas Ave.: Haven Township and the city of Haven

Sunflower Center, 301 South Main St., Sylvia: Hayes and Sylvia Townships and the city of Sylvia

Journey Mennonite Church, 808 South Poplar St., South Hutchinson: Lincoln and Reno South Townships

Buhler Public Library, 121 North Main St.: Little River Township and the city of Buhler

Nickerson Community Center, 11 North Nickerson St.: Medford Township

Medora Community Bible Church, 8311 North Medora Rd.: Medora Township

Plevna City Offices, 301 South Main St.: Plevna Township and the city of Plevna

Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 Administration Building, 4501 West 4th Ave.: Salt Creek Township

St. Joe Parish Community Hall, 13003 East Maple Grove Rd.: Sumner Township

Valley Township Building, 4412 South Worthington Rd.: Valley Township

Abbyville Community Center, 19605 West Trail West Rd.: Westminster Township and the city of Abbyville

Heritage Tours Meeting Room, 9809 South Main St., Yoder: Yoder Township

South Hutchinson

Sunrise Acres, 441 North Washington St., South Hutchinson: South Hutchinson Precinct 1

South Hutchinson United Methodist Church, 206 East Avenue E: South Hutchinson Precinct 2

Mennonite Friendship Manor, 600 West Blanchard: South Hutchinson Precinct 3

Nickerson

Nickerson Community Center, 11 North Nickerson St.: Nickerson Wards 1, 2 and 3.