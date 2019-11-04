1. See the parade

Sunday will be the annual Newton Toy Run, with motorcycles lining up at the Chisholm Trail Retail and Outlet Shops at noon. Loaded with toys for the Salvation Army, the toy run will head through downtown on Main Street before heading east on 12th and back south again on Spencer en route to the Wild Prairie Event Center.

While all vehicles are welcome, the toy run routinely features hundreds of motorcycles of all makes and ages.

Chili will be served at the event center, and there will be an auction to raise funds for the Salvation Army Christmas Program.

2. Hear the ensemble

Hesston-Bethel Performing Arts will host the “warm, lithe and beautifully blended” sound (New York Times) of all-female a cappella group Lorelei Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at Hesston Mennonite Church on the Hesston College campus.

3. Get started on Christmas

Newton area merchants offer refreshments and special sales during business hours Nov. 7-9 for the annual Taste of Christmas. Pick up a special puzzle board and collect stamps to be eligible for prize baskets. Return puzzle boards to Newton Area Chamber of Commerce no later than Nov. 11 to be eligible for the drawing. For more information, contact the chamber at 316-283-2560.

4. Head to the gala

Safehope's holiday gala will be held Nov. 8 at the Meridian Center. Cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m. with a cash bar and hors d'oeuvres. A live auction begins at 7. Tickets are a suggested donation of $40 per person. RSVP by Oct. 30. Call 316-283-0350 for information or to purchase tickets.

5. Celebrate an album launch

Hearts 4 Him, a local gospel group, will perform a free gospel concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at Grace Community Church, 1600 S. Anderson, Newton. The group will perform songs from its new CD, "I'm Gonna Sing."