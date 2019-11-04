Cloudy skies and highs around 55 degrees are expected Monday in the Topeka, with a chance for morning sprinkles.

Sunshine returns on Tuesday, when highs should reach the upper-50s. An even warmer days is on tap for Wednesday, as highs should top out around 60 degrees.

A cold front enters the area on Wednesday night, bringing with it a chance of rain and show.

Highs on Thursday and Friday should be in the 40s before another warm-up over the weekend, with highs in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday.

Here's the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: A chance of sprinkles with a slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 33. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

• Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

• Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

• Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

• Wednesday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

• Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

• Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

• Friday: Sunny, with a high near 46.

• Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 59.

• Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

• Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53.