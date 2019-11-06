Maybe it’s just me, but the crunch of fallen leaves and the gentle chill of crisp air always evokes a certain sense of nostalgia. Autumn itself has a distinct aroma, and in it I can smell memories wafting from years gone by.

Yes, I’m being poetic and sentimental, but it’s fall. This is what it does to me.

Especially this fall. Every day on the calendar feels significant in contrast to last year’s dates; my photos and Facebook memories scroll through and hit me with a punch of emotion as they show me one year ago. The entirety of last November was spent in the hospital with my husband — in a place where the lights are always on and the air is always cold, there is no changing of seasons.

The day Brian’s accident was in the paper was the same day my article on “now here’s pumpkin to talk about” was published. Suddenly it seemed like an entirely different person in an entirely different lifetime had typed those words, even though it had definitely been me, only two days earlier.

I remember paging through some of my cookbooks looking for pithy quotes about pumpkins, breathing in the richness of smoked paprika, trying to get my fluffy kittens to stay still long enough for me to snap a picture of them posing with my porch pumpkins. And then I remember seeing my article in newsprint that first morning in the SICU waiting room, wondering how I ever cared about such silly little things.

When trauma happens, it’s hard to have anything but a singular focus, tunnel vision fixed on surviving. There were times I wondered if I could ever care about anything else ever again — which is why having come through that experience, I have such a deeper appreciation for all the little instances of daily grace, all the chances to care about silly little things. You’ll notice me talking about daily grace a lot these days.

I mean, look at me now. Do you see this ridiculous and one-hundred-percent-unnecessary pumpkin bowl I made? I did that simply because I wanted to, because I knew I would squeak in excitement about how cute it was.

We had these adorable baby pumpkins sitting on the table, and I considered their picturesque demise for some time. In the end, I pressure-cooked them whole, chopped off the tops, scooped out the seeds to roast later, and used a grapefruit spoon to scrape the cooked flesh out of the peel-shell. The single-serving-size shells were then perfectly sturdy enough to handle being refilled with pumpkin pudding, the stem cap fit right back on, and I was satisfied.

I still wouldn’t say our situation is exactly what we would have envisioned for our family, but life rarely works out in correspondence with our expectations. And the contrast between this year and last year continues to amaze me: Brian is alive, not to mention looking and feeling great, and I can again take frivolous pictures of pumpkins.

The changing colors of the leaves still finds me pensive and nostalgic, but as I remember the days of last fall, I am filled with gratitude for the little gifts of today. Like pumpkin bowls of pudding.

