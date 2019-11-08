Bowling reports are due at the Kansan office by 11 p.m. Thursday. We reserve the right to abbreviate team names due to space limitations. We regret we can't take bowling reports by telephone.

EASTGATE LANES

EASTGATE LADIES

Eastgate Lanes;26;14

Eastgate Chicks;25;15

5 Pin;23;17

Some Beaches;22;18

Ballard Aviation;19;21

Osima;16;24

Ball Hugger;16;24

Family Ties;13;27

High Single Game — Tammi Frederick, 225; High Single Series — Tammi Frederick, 533; High Team Game — Eastgate Chicks, 711; High Team Series — Eastgate Chicks, 1,904.

EASTGATE METRO

Moxie’s Drinking Team;28;12

Eastgate Lanes;26;14

Todd’s Pro Shop;24;16

Scotty’s Dogs;22;18

Hillsboro Ford;22;18

Prestige Worldwide;22;18

Busy Bee’s;22;18

Fusion 5;19;21

Team Retired;17;23

One Left;17;23

Looney Tunes;16;24

High Single Game — Men: Kevin Barton, 268; Women: Becca Burton, 221; High Series — Men: Jamie Brockman, 750; Women: Melissa Barton, 546; High Team Game — Eastgate Lanes, 1,097; High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 3,182.

EASTGATE V-8

Team Retired;27;17

Ball Busters;27;17

Give ‘Em 3;25;19

It Doesn’t Matter;22;22

We Need Some;22;22

GGG;20;24

Platinum PDR;19;25

Gear Heads;14;30

High Single Game — Men: J.T. Penner, 255; Women: Lisa Clark, 183; High Series — Men: Jack Martin, 664; Women: Lisa Clark, 507. High Team Game — GGG, 969; High Team Series — GGG, 2,821.

SILVER TOPS I

Misfits;21;11

Hopefuls;20;12

Rollaids;16;16

Sassy Four;16;16

Lucky Four;12;20

Friends;11;21

High Single Game — Men: Don Casey, 254; Women: Joan McCorkle, 188; High Single Series — Men: Bob Fields, 589; Women: Vickie Cook, 511; High Team Game — Misfits, 794; High Team Series — Misfits, 2,168.

SILVER TOPS II

Curtis C’s;32;12

Foxes;26;18

3 G’s;25.5;18.5

Winssome;25;19

Die Hards;24;20

Shish Kabobs;20;24

Just Luck;19.5;24.5

Barb’s Kids;19;25

Teddy Bears;15;29

Spare Me;14;30

High Single Game — Men: Ervin Berger, 236; Women: Hazel Workman, 196; High Single Series — Men: Ron Gilchrist, 569; Women: Mary Schrag, 496; High Team Game — Curtis C’s, 760; High Team Series — Curtis C’s, 2,103.

GOODWILL

Buggsy’s Raiders;26;14

Heavy Pork;22;18

All 3 Holes;21;19

Midway Motors;20;20

Arrowhead;19;21

Miles Properties;18;22

Roofing Services;16;24

We B Gone;15;25

High Single Game — Jerrod Ashcraft, Midway Motors, 243; High Single Series — Jerrod Ashcraft, Midway Motors, 627; High Team Game — Midway Motors, 995; High Team Series — Midway Motors, 2,795.

FRIDAY TRIO

Who Knows;11;5

Gutter Gunners;10;6

Gutterball Shooters;10;6

Rat Pack;9;7

Whatever;9;7

The Nines;8;8

La Familia;8;8

I Don’t Care;5;11

Wags;3;13

High Single Game — Men: Todd Miles, 224; Women: Paula Schrag, 193; High Series — Men: Todd Miles, 644; Women: Paula Schrag, 534; High Team Game — Gutter Gunners, 520; High Team Series — Gutter Gunners, 1,496.