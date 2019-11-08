Bond was set at $500,000 Friday morning for Timothy W. Funk Sr., the Silver Lake man charged with crimes that include first-degree murder in the death of his granddaughter.

Funk, 56, appeared by video from the Shawnee County Jail while making his first court appearance in that case, said Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

Funk had also been held on a $500,000 bond prior to Friday's appearance.

A preliminary hearing date hasn't yet been set in the case, which Debenham scheduled to appear on a criminal assignment docket at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 14.

Funk was arrested Thursday morning on an outstanding Shawnee County warrant charging him with one count of first-degree felony murder and two counts of aggravated endangering a child in a case linked to the death last July of his 4-year-old granddaughter, Brandy Funk.

Kansas law defines first-degree felony murder as homicide resulting from the commission, attempt to commit or escape from an inherently dangerous felony.

Kagay said the incident involved occurred July 23 at a home in the 300 block of S. Masche Street in Silver Lake.

According to Kagay, Shawnee County sheriff's deputies were called to the residence on reports of an unresponsive child. A subsequent investigation resulted in the charges being filed, Kagay said.

Authorities were releasing no further information Friday about the circumstances of the case.