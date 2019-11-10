Half a century ago, when Connie and Mike VanCampen exchanged vows, they also discovered a link to their past. Although their fathers had never met before the couple got together, they both were at the same mile marker on the Burma Road in Southeast Asia on Christmas Day in 1943. Connie’s father, Bruce Zink, was from Turon, and Mike’s father, Eldon VanCampen, grew up in Colby.

More than 25 years later, these two U.S. Army World War II veterans shared their experiences with one another, and their children never forgot their sacrifice.

Years later, Mike VanCampen escorted a friend, Dale Evans, a World War II veteran, on an honor flight. That flight changed the trajectory of the couple’s retirement. In 2012, they served on the founding board of the nonprofit Kansas Honor Flight.

Mike VanCampen became the organization’s president, and for the past seven years, the couple, with the help of thousands of volunteers, organized more than 75 trips – free of charge – for 2,476 veterans living in Kansas.

The Flight

“I work my tail off to make every trip special. We don’t get a do-over,” Mike VanCampen said. “This trip rejuvenates their (the veteran’s) juices.”

Each flight leaves from the Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport and the participants spend two days and two nights in Washington, D.C. The veterans, their escorts and five volunteers visit the National Archives, the U.S. Navy, Air Force and Marine memorials, and the Korean, Vietnam and World War II memorials. The trip is open to those who served from World War II through Vietnam.

“I had a wonderful time,” said Larry Young of Hutchinson, who served stateside in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. “It was almost overwhelming.”

Young, who laid the wreath on the tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, was one of 42 veterans who went on the Kansas Honor Flight in late October. Also on this flight were three brothers, John, Mike, and Dan Budke, who served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. John lives in Lindsborg and Mike and Dan live in Salina. Two other brothers who served during Vietnam, Jim and Larry Dechant from Hays, were also on the trip. Jim was in the U.S. Navy and Larry served in the U.S. Army.

Volunteers

Twice a year, Mark Rine, a U.S. Air Force veteran and sheriff of Greeley County, uses his vacation time and volunteers for this nonprofit organization. Rine is like the other 25 core volunteers who help run Kansas Honor Flight.

After being touched by an honor flight several years ago, Elmer Lamaster of Elkhart faithfully donates at the beginning of each month.

“Everything on the trip was so well coordinated,” said Korean War-era veteran Ivan “Sam” Huston of Hutchinson. “We met with Sen. Dole. We were treated so well. It’s wonderful what they do.”

Daniel Drake, a CPA, serves as the treasurer of this organization. It costs the organization more than $800 for each veteran to attend this three-day event, which includes airfare, two nights at a hotel, food and T-shirts. Volunteers across the state hold fundraisers so veterans from Elkhart to Pittsburg can attend. In October, students from Clearwater Elementary School donated $6,000.

“It’s such a humbling thing,” Connie VanCampen said. “For some vets, it makes up for decades of not being received. For these two days, they are all my dad.”

The VanCampen’s work tirelessly to make the trip purposeful and enjoyable for each veteran. More than 700 Vietnam veterans, 18 Korean era veterans and two World War II veterans are on the list for 2020. More applications continue to come in.

The Itinerary

Kansas Honor Flight is one of 137 hubs of honor flights across the country. The mission of Honor Flight is to transport America’s veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials at no cost to them, with current priority to World War II veterans. After World War II veterans, efforts focus on Korean War veterans followed by Vietnam War veterans. Guardians, who pay their own travel expenses, can accompany veterans to ensure safe travel. Contributions from the public, businesses and organizations provide funding for the trips. Southwest Airlines is a major contributor. No one receives a salary.

“It needs doing. We are blessed to have the time, talent and patience to do this,” Mike VanCampen said. “You have to see the veteran’s faces for them to realize that America has not forgotten them and their contributions.”

After each flight, the veterans are welcomed home by hundreds of cheering friends, family, military members and thankful strangers. They are applauded as they march through the Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport.

Honoring Veterans

Last month, after the return of Honor Flight 78, David Blanding, a U.S. Navy veteran from Wichita said to the 42 veterans, “You are not forgotten. We’re proud of what you did for your country,” As several of their eyes watered, he continued, “Welcome home.”

Last year, Lora Jarvis of Whitewater escorted her father Dean Heinitz on an honor flight. Heinitz, who grew up in Garden City and currently lives in Valley Center, is a U.S. Marine who served in the Vietnam War.

“Watching my father’s emotions at the (Vietnam) wall was probably the most impactful part of the trip. It was so different to see it through their (the veterans’) eyes,” Jarvis said. “Every time I see a veteran, I want to ask if they have been on the trip. Everybody who has the opportunity should take it.”

For more information, visit www.kansashonorflight.org.