This week, readers wondered about sidewalks, dining deals and more.

Q: Will there be ramps added to the sidewalk outside the old Dillons building on 30th Avenue since they’re doing construction there already?

Short answer: yes. And the concrete work has been completed so that sidewalk is now ADA-compliant. A representative from Genzada Pharmaceuticals, the business renovating the old Dillons building, told me that the changes were made recently to ensure the parking lot was up to snuff.

Q: Can you tell me about any Veteran’s Day dining deals in town?

Sure – I was able to find several chain restaurants offering discounts or free meals on Nov. 11.

• Applebee’s

• Chili’s

• IHOP

• Olive Garden

• Scooter’s Coffee

• Starbucks

• Village Inn

• Subway

Q: When is something going to be done about the condition of the road around the fishing pond on the east side of Carey Park? It’s been in bad shape for years and is worse after the flooding problems in the spring.

I checked with Justin Combs, Hutchinson’s director of parks and facilities.

“The improvements to the road around the fishing pond were approved in the 2020 budget,” Combs said. “We are currently working on getting this project ready to bid so that the road can be repaved in the spring/summer of 2020.”

Q: What is going on with Vic Goering Park? The playground equipment has been closed for a year.

This one’s from Justin Combs again.

“The playground at Vic Goering was closed in May due to several safety concerns. We are working with the manufacturer to get the cost of replacing the broken/worn components,” Combs said.

“Due to the age of the playground and changes in the playground standards, some of the components that need to be replaced will have to be custom made, which will significantly increase the cost,” he said.

Because this will be an expensive fix, the department will need to take a look at the budget to see if they should fix what’s there or replace the equipment entirely.

“I wish I had a better explanation as to why the manufacturer has taken months to get all of the information to us so we can make a decision on this,” Combs said.

And lastly, a follow-up.

In April 29’s Ask Hutch column, a reader asked about a bent flagpole atop Swindoll, Janzen, Hawk & Loyd at 200 N. Main St., where the flagpole was bent during high winds that previous summer.

Scot Loyd, a partner with the firm who oversees the flag’s placement, told me at the time about the difficult process to reach the roof to regularly replace the roof, let alone install a new pole.

As of Nov. 6, the pole has been repaired and the American flag is again flying at Second Avenue and Main.

The flag had not flown at that location on Main Street since 1967. When he came to the Hutchinson office three years ago, Loyd set on bringing Old Glory back to the building. With the help of a Westar bucket truck, Loyd was able to get the flag placed in January 2017.

Keep those questions coming by sending them to askhutch@hutchnews.com.