Staff reports

Thursday

Nov 14, 2019 at 8:16 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.04; Corn $3.61; Milo $3.31; Soybeans $8.13

PCP prices: Wheat $4.03; Corn $3.81; Milo/cwt. $5.75; Soybeans $8.60

Scoular: Wheat $4.09; Corn $3.61; Milo $3.36; Soybeans $8.18