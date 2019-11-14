Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the intersection of E. 13th Avenue and N. Plum Street on the east side. In 1928, Hutchinson decided to start a junior college. The city constructed a $200,000 addition to the north side of the high school at 8th and Walnut streets. The work was completed by the Stamey Construction Co.

That fall, 209 students enrolled and C.M. Lockman was the dean. By 1936, the enrollment had swelled to 800 students and had outgrown the facilities at 8th and Walnut. In 1936, Hutchinson Junior College made plans for constructing a new $333,000 stand-alone building on 38 acres just east of 13th and Plum. In 1939, Lockman Hall was completed and opened its doors.