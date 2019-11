Bankruptcies

The following persons from central and southwest Kansas have filed bankruptcy petitions with the federal district court. Unless otherwise noted, the filings are Chapter 7.

Dodge City

Huy Huor Lim, assets: $26,840; liabilities: $219,374.

Garden City

Carolina Aguilar-Huerta, assest: $2,230; liabilities: $20,279.

Shane Byran Birkholz and Kendra Lynn Birkholz, assets: $25,220; liabilities: $90,282.

Silvester Collaso, aka Silverster Collazo, assets: $7,760; liabilities: $43,078.

Becky Fausto, assets: $23,600; liabilities: $21,130.

Jennifer Mae Robbins, assets: $32,740; liabilities: $35,112.

Hays

Lance LeRoy Edwards, Chapter 13, assests: $650; liabilities: $55,054.

Holyrood

Quintin Michael Gaddis, dba Gaddis Trucking LLC, and Montara ryanne Gaddis, aka Montara Ryanne Johansen, dba Montara Gaddis Photography, assets: $100,647; liabilities: $187,906.

Hugoton

Darin Leon Corley St. and CeCelia Ann Corley, Chapter 13, assets: $28,150; liabilities: $50,602.

Hutchinson

Brenda S. Ediger, assets: $87,553; liabilities: $76,495.

Michelle Chantel Moore, aka Michelle Meyer, Hutchinson, and Quinton Moore, Lansing, assets: $4,691; liabilities: $185,737.

Michael Gerald Smith, assets: $1,785; liabilities: $17,138.

Jeremy Edward Stone and Elizabeth Marie Stone, aka Elizabeth Marie Wornkey, assets: $123,533; liabilities: $183,287.

Diana Rachelle Stover, Chapter 13, assets: $87,791; liabilities: $101,811.

Kanopolis

Coty Allen Harris and Jessica Nadine Harris, Chapter 13, assets: $1,850; liabilities: $104,277.

Kingman

Nichole Brianne Thebert, aka Nichole Brianne Smith, assets: $1,875; liabilities: $31,660.

Lindsborg

Jericho Lee Hoover and Amanda Marie Hellmuth, Chapter 13, assets: $45,869; liabilities: 4101,811.

McPherson

Adam Everett Clark, assets: $12,802; liabilities: $53,210.

Moscow

Zachary Douglas Slemp, assets: $302,640; liabilities: $405,354.

Newton

Melissa Anne Beller, assets: $4,607; liabilities: $27,253.

Stephanie Louise Sears, aka Stephanie Louise Jones, assets: $10,199; liabilities: $93,953.

Scott City

Scott David Lane and Daphne Crystal Lane, assets: $2,700; liabilities: $53,753.

Chapter 7, liquidation, business or personal; Chapter 11, business reorganization; Chapter 12, farmer reorganization; Chapter 13, personal reorganization. Dba: doing business as; aka: also known as.