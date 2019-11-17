Two new members were sworn into the Hutchinson Police Department last week, including an officer and a dispatch center manager.

Communications Center Manager Jessica Lynch comes to Hutchinson with 15 years of experience in 911 emergency dispatch.

She holds a Public Safety Executive level credentials and is one of a very limited number of people in the nation to hold all three executive credentials as an ENP, CPE, and RPL in addition to her recent completion of the CALEA Public Safety Communications Accreditation Manager Program.

Lynch also holds advanced communications level credentials in her home state of Oregon, as well as an advanced certificate in Hostage and Crisis Negotiation; having taken her basic training with the F.B.I and continuing her intermediate and advanced certificate through an agency utilized by the Western States Hostage Negotiation Association (WSHNA).

In addition to her career in emergency dispatch, she has served as the assistant team leader for the Hostage Negotiation Unit of a regional SWAT team.

On the personal side, Lynch’s husband is a firefighter/paramedic, who also serves on a regional SWAT Team. The Lynch’s have three children, ages 10, 7, and 4.

“We are active in our community, we share a heart for public service, and we look forward to continuing our public and community service with you here in Hutchinson,” Lynch stated.

Police Officer Taylor Grace moved to Hutchinson in late August from Baltimore, Maryland. In 2016 he graduated from Maine Maritime Academy with a Bachelor of Science and moved to Baltimore. In 2018 he married his wife Hannah Grace and in that same year had a beautiful daughter, Rory Grace.

Grace moved to Hutchinson to be closer to his family and leave the long commutes of a large city, to be more involved in his family and be part of a smaller close-knit community. Outside of work, Grace is an avid SCUBA diver and a big soccer fan. He’s had the opportunity to travel all over the country and is thankful for experiencing a lot of things most people his age don’t get to experience.

***

GREAT BEND –Ty Berry has been named manager of the new Office Products Inc. (OPI) location in Hays, 1218 E. 27th.

As manager of OPI’s fourth location, Berry is responsible for planning, directing and overseeing the operation and its expansion into Hays and northwest Kansas.

Berry has an associate’s degree in business administration from Brown Mackie College. He and his wife, Nichole, have four children – Morgen, Mackenzie Stryker and Bostyn.

Chad Mayfield, a 35-year Hays resident who has been providing OPI services in the Salina area, is also helping with the expansion into northwest Kansas. Mayfield is OPI’s territory sales manager; his duties include implementing a successful field-sales process, while empowering and developing the sales representatives to meet their goals. The territory is along I-70 from Manhattan to the Colorado border and everything north to the Nebraska line.

Mayfield began his career in office supplies and equipment in 2011. He is originally from Hays and now lives in Salina. He and his wife, Amanda, have four children – Dylann and Lennon, and twin boys, Cash and Manden.

OPI’s locations are 1204 Main in Great Bend; 516 Broadway in Larned; 724 N. Main in Russell; and 1218 E. 27th in Hays.

***

GREAT BEND – Deanna Vannoster has begun serving Central Kansas as a new State Farm Agent, replacing Agent Kathy Burt who retired.

A 12-year Barton County resident, Vannoster and her husband, Gregg, call Central Kansas home. Together they enjoy the outdoor opportunities that Central Kansas has to offer.

Vannoster was previously a retail banking center manager, local home improvement sales representative, and an insurance professional. She has the knowledge and skill to serve her customers’ needs. She is passionate about providing personalized service and is committed to truly putting her customers’ needs first.

Vannoster is actively involved in community events and in her church, and was previously a member of the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors.

She can be reached at the agency, 165 S Main St., Hoisington, at (620) -653-2332, or by visiting www.deannavannoster.com.

***

GARDEN CITY – The City of Garden City announced the appointment of William “Bill” Beaty as the City’s new Fire Chief.

Beaty will fill the position vacated with the retirement of Chief Allen Shelton earlier this year.

“Bill’s enthusiasm for the fire service and his commitment to education and training, both for himself and those who work for him, stood out during the process,” said City Manager Matt Allen.

Beaty currently serves as Captain for the Springfield Fire Department in Springfield, Illinois, and has 32 years of experience in the fire service. He has a Master of Public Administration degree and has received various fire certifications throughout his career. He actively participates in numerous boards and organizations.

***

McPHERSON – McPherson College announced that Matthew Bogner will lead its new healthcare degree program as an assistant professor of health sciences and director of health science programs.

Bogner, a doctor of health administration, is CEO of KMH, formerly Kansas Masonic Home, in Wichita.

In August, the college and McPherson Hospital announced they would collaborate to provide opportunities for students in the new academic program. More recently, the college announced that it had received a $1 million gift to support the new program and allow the college to offer ten $25,000 scholarships next fall for students committed to community health.

The new health care program focuses on creating health-related career pathways for students while engaging them in the community. Every student will participate in multiple field experiences or rotations, and McPherson Health Science Scholars will work on signature outreach projects that address health-related issues in the community.

Bogner’s own broad career experience covers a wide range of health care areas.

He joined KMH in 2008 as its chief operating officer and was named CEO in 2011. KMH is a non-profit continuing care community with more than 200 employees and 227 units. As CEO, Bogner led a strategic planning process that resulted in repositioning the 120-year old organization, including campus-wide renovation, expansion, rebranding, and a $33 million bond issue. Prior to joining KMH, he was the administrator of Newton Presbyterian Manor in Newton.

He also has a background in community health as an epidemiologist for the Sedgwick County Health Department where he was responsible for surveillance, investigation, and evaluation of regional reportable diseases and conditions. Additionally, he worked as a case manager for the Mental Health Association in Wichita where he assisted families of children with emotional disorders and physical disabilities to access community resources.

Bogner also has experience in higher education as an adjunct professor at Baker University where he taught a course on hospital management.

***

The Hutchinson Regional Marketing Office of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas achieved the highest health enrollment sales percentage among the three Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas regions for the third quarter of 2019, according to Treena Mason, vice president of group sales and marketing.

Consultants for the award-winning Hutchinson regional staff are Adrian Caro, Kelly Bliemeister, Kelly Leister, Jim Lohmeyer, Jennifer McCall, Jeremy McGuire, Karol Roadhouse, Bruce Schultz and Michelle Yingling. Stephanie Buckman is the regional manager.

Together, the Hutchinson regional sales team markets BCBSKS products to existing and prospective businesses in a 65-county area of western Kansas.

***

Former Kingman County District Magistrate Judge Roseanna Mathis, who retired in August, received the Lee Nusser Award for Outstanding Magistrate Judge of 2019.

The Kansas District Magistrate Judges Association presented the award to Mathis at its annual meeting Oct. 22 in Wichita. District Magistrate Judge Jenifer Ashford, the group's newly elected first vice president, presented the award.

Mathis also had been a magistrate judge in Morton County, and Chief Judge Bradley Ambrosier of the 26th Judicial District told Ashford, "While her reputation was probably more on the tough side, the reality is nobody tried harder than Roseanna to help people turn their lives around."

Mathis said that during her 27-year career as a judge, she hopes she "made a positive difference in people's lives."

Before retiring, Mathis served as a magistrate judge in Kingman County of the 30th Judicial District since 2012. She first became a judge 20 years earlier in Morton County. Mathis, who then was Roseanna Volden, was elected a magistrate judge in 1992 and re-elected four more times. The 26th Judicial District uses the political process to elect judges, with candidates filing for election.

She resigned as Morton County magistrate judge in 2012 and moved to Kingman County, where she remarried. She later applied for a vacant district magistrate judge position there. She was selected and retained by voters in two subsequent elections. The 30th Judicial District uses the merit selection process to select judges.

Before becoming a judge, Mathis worked for 12 years as a paralegal for a law firm in Elkhart.

The Kansas District Magistrate Judges Association award is named for Judge Lee Nusser, who served as a district magistrate judge in Stafford County from 1976 to 1999. He died in 2003.