Anthony Monson admitted it's a different feeling, but the Kansas Wesleyan men's basketball coach and his players could certainly get used to it.

The Coyotes opened the conference portion of the 2019-20 season with a victory on Saturday night, getting some separation from Sterling in the second half for a 91-79 win at Mabee Arena.

Wesleyan has finished well above .500 in the KCAC each of the last two years, but this is the first time in Monson's four seasons as head coach that the Coyotes have opened with a conference victory.

"We've never started 1-0 in conference play since I've been here so it's kind of a weird feeling," Monson said. "I'm proud of these guys. It's tough to get that first one, especially early in the year because everyone thinks they have a chance.

"Sterling played really hard and did some really nice things, and they gave us all we could handle tonight."

"This was very huge to get us on the right track," senior Brendon Ganaway said. "We know we are a good team and what we can do when we lock in, so it's a big win for us."

It was a double-digit margin of victory that did not come easy. Sterling (2-5, 0-2 KCAC) never led after halftime, but the Coyotes (4-2) were up by only three points as the game neared the midway point of the second half.

Ganaway provided Wesleyan with a spark off the bench. His transition basket not only put the Coyotes up 60-55 with 10:20 remaining, but also started a 13-2 run over a span of two minutes, seven seconds.

Scoreless in the first half, Ganaway had 11 of his team's 13 points in that run and finished with a career-high 16 points.

"I just had the opportunity given to me and I took full advantage of it," Ganaway said. "I had a good warmup, my teammates found me in transition and I just finished."

Ganaway was 5 for 5 at the free throw line during that Coyote run, including a three-point play with 8:32 remaining that put his team up 69-57.

"Two guys I thought really keyed the run and one doesn't even show up in the stat sheet," Monson said. "Brendon Ganaway I thought was really big in the second half. He was kind of going through the motions in the first half and then got focused and locked in the second half.

"But I thought when we put in Savian Edwards, the freshman, in the second half — there's nothing that really shows up in the stat sheet but he gets that big tie-up on a jump ball and he takes care of the ball and making the simple plays. Sometimes you need that guy out there that's not going to make that mistake and can handle himself, and I thought for a freshman he was really composed for us on a night when we were kind of searching for some things."

The Coyotes had six players in double figures, leading to a season-high total in points scored. In addition to Ganaway's 16 points, James Brooks had 15, A.J. Range 13, Andre Harris had 12, Brayden White 11 and Peyton Hatter finished with 10. Range led the team with 11 rebounds and White had six assists.

But Wesleyan also gave up 79 points, nearly 16 points above its season average.

"I'm looking at a scoreboard that does not reflect usually what we see for us," Monson said. "I will take 91 points any day of the week. I'm not going to complain about that and I know we're better offensively.

"We have to find a way to be better defensively for 40 minutes. If we are and we can put points on the board like this, we can be a very dangerous team."

Sterling women 95, Wesleyan 67

It was a tough conference opener for the Wesleyan women, who fell behind by double digits in the second quarter and never completely recovered against nationally-ranked (No. 12) Sterling.

Sterling guards Kylah Comley and Bailey Bangert combined for 57 points, 32 of those in the first half when the Warriors (4-2, 2-0 KCAC) were building a 56-37 halftime lead.

Wesleyan (4-2, 0-1) trailed 32-26 early in the second quarter after a Courtney Brockhoff second-chance basket. Sterling scored on nine of its next 10 possessions, including three 3-pointers from Bangert, to go up 53-37.

"I thought Sterling was absolutely fantastic tonight," Wesleyan coach Ryan Showman said. "We had areas where we were very poor, but the difference was how good they were in those areas.

"You've got to tip your hat and give credit to Sterling. (Coach KC Bassett) had those girls ready to go and they played well."

Down 19 at halftime, the Coyotes opened the second half with five unanswered points. That 14-point deficit was as close as Wesleyan could get in the final two quarters.

"We needed to have more of those runs and we didn't," Showman said, "We needed to get stops while we were making baskets and we couldn't sustain that. When you have breakdowns, good teams are going to make plays and that's what happened tonight."

After shooting 61.8 percent (21 of 34) from the field in the first half, Sterling hit four of its first five shots in the third quarter. Four points from Alexis Theus, a 3-pointer from Comley and five points from Bangert had the Warriors up 70-49 with 5:30 to play in the third. Their lead never slipped below 20 points the rest of the way.

Comley went 11 of 18 from the field and had eight rebounds and seven assists to go along with her 32 points. Bangert was 5 of 7 from 3-point range and had 25 points, with Theus adding 16 points and eight rebounds. Sterling finished with a 40-24 rebounding advantage.

Amanda Hill had 20 points for the Coyotes. Kelcey Hinz added 12 and Courtney Heinen had 11.

"My message to the team was there is no reason to push the panic button by any means," Showman said. "We've got things we need to get fixed and get better at, but there is way too many games left for us to think the world is ending."