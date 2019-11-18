1. Hutch Rotary welcomes Major General John Admire: noon Monday, Atrium Hotel & Conference Center, 1400 N Lorraine St, Hutchinson. Major General John Admire was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma. His military service with the United States Marines began as an Infantry Platoon Leader in Vietnam, where he later became an Infantry Battalion Advisor to the Vietnamese Marine Corps in Vietnam.

2. Rolls & Twists: 1-4 p.m. Monday, Apron Strings Kitchen Store, 1 S. Main St. Hutchinson. Cost is $40 per person. Register by calling 620-259-7339, pay online at apronstringsstore.com, or sign-up in person. We’ll make sticky buns, lemon-berry cheese twirls, butterhorns, and asiago pesto twists, all with one easy dough using Tangzhong method.

3. Ladies Meet Up at Wool Market: 6:30 – 8 p.m. Monday, The Wool Market & DIY School, 420 N Main, Hutchinson. The IN-N-OUT Women's Group is meeting up at the Wool Market for some time of sharing and creating. Bring your own project to work on in their great creating space. The store will be open for shopping too, of course.