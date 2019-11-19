The Leavenworth Police Department will join other police agencies across the state, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, in the Kansas Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign.

The Leavenworth Police Department will join other police agencies across the state, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, in the Kansas Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign.

The campaign will begin Monday and continue through Dec. 1, according to a news release from Sgt. Ralph Sorrell, traffic sergeant for the Leavenworth Police Department.

A grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation will underwrite overtime enforcement efforts that specifically aim at removing impaired drivers from roads and ticketing vehicle occupants who are unrestrained or whose child passengers are unrestrained.

“Keep in mind that if you are going to be drinking – any amount at all – don’t even consider driving home,” Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said in a news release. “Arrange to ride with a non-drinking acquaintance. Do not let pride or concerns for your convenience endanger your life and the lives of innocent others.”

According to KDOT, which tracks all crashes in the state, the day before Thanksgiving sees more impairment-related crashes than any other day of the year.

On average, across Kansas, three persons are injured every day, and one person is killed every four days in alcohol and drug-related crashes. Vehicle occupants in alcohol or other drug-related crashes are over 2.5 times more likely to be injured or killed than those involved in crashes where alcohol or other drugs were not a factor, according to the news release.

Each week across Kansas, more than 250 drivers are arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. A DUI conviction will result in jail time, the suspension or revocation of a driver’s license, a fine of $500 to $2,500, participation in an alcohol or other drug treatment program and, where alcohol is cited as a contributing factor, the purchase and installation of an ignition interlock device by the offender. This device requires the offender to blow into a device that measures blood alcohol concentration prior to starting the car.

Twice as many Kansans who die from a crash are unrestrained as are restrained. Injuries suffered by those who are unbuckled are likely to be more severe and disabling than injuries suffered by those who are buckled in, according to the news release.