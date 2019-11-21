An attorney for the Leavenworth County Commission will meet with other parties to try to resolve a lawsuit concerning an agreement that established Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1.

Senior County Counselor David Van Parys said he will reach out to attorneys for the city of Lansing and Delaware and High Prairie townships.

Attorneys for the two townships filed the lawsuit earlier this year in response to an announcement that Lansing city officials plan to terminate the interlocal agreement in June of next year. The 2003 agreement was used to establish Fire District No. 1, which provides services to the city and two townships.

Lansing officials have announced plans to start a city fire department.

Lansing officials are seeking to utilize a termination provision within the agreement. But attorneys for the townships argue this portion of the agreement is contrary to a state law concerning the disorganization of fire districts.

The 2003 agreement was signed by representatives of Lansing, the townships, the Leavenworth County Commission and an assistant attorney general for the state of Kansas.

Leavenworth County has been named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

During a meeting Wednesday, County Commissioner Vicky Kaaz asked if there was a consensus to have Van Parys repropose a resolution that previously was discussed during mediation between the parties.

Details of the earlier proposal were not discussed during Wednesday’s meeting.

District Court Judge David King heard arguments in the lawsuit last week. He is taking the matter under advisement and will issue a ruling in writing.

It is anticipated he will issue his ruling within the next 30 days.

Van Parys told commissioners Wednesday they still have the opportunity to negotiate a settlement before the judge issues his ruling.

“Is there an advantage to that?” Commissioner Mike Stieben said.

Van Parys said reaching a settlement with the other parties would give the county more control over the outcome. He said there is a degree of uncertainty related to waiting for the judge’s decision.

Kaaz suggested Van Parys try one more time to resolve the case.

