The Ottawa University men’s basketball team fell to Washburn University, 103-73, Wednesday night, in an exhibition game, in Topeka.

Washburn used a couple of big runs in the first half to roll up a 52-29 lead at halftime. Ottawa was within 30-22 midway through the first half when Washburn took control.

The second half saw the Ichabods’ lead keep growing.

Ottawa shot 48.3 percent from the floor. Forward Mason McDown paced the Braves with 14 points. Darryl Bowie netted 11 points.

Ottawa (7-0, 2-0) returns to KCAC play 7 p.m. Saturday against Bethany in Lindsborg.