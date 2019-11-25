Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 3:13 p.m. Saturday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Nicholas Smith, 24, Texas, on a City of Ottawa warrant.

• 11:45 p.m. Saturday, 900 block of S. Olive St., Ottawa, Cassandra Henslee, 39, Ottawa, on a Johnson County warrant.

Accidents

• 7:15 a.m. Friday, 600 block of W. Eighth St., Ottawa, a 2006 Dodge driven by Adam Wise, 43, Ottawa, struck a 1987 Chevrolet owned by Patrick Mattingly, 36, Ottawa. Wise was issued a citation for inattentive driving.

• 2:51 p.m. Friday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, a 51-year-old Ottawa female reported a hit-and-run accident.

• 4:43 p.m. Friday, 1100 block of W. 15th St., Ottawa, Melissa Beaumont, 23, Ottawa, reported an unknown suspect struck a 1999 Toyota and left the scene.

Incidents

• 12:35 p.m. Friday, 500 block of S. Elm St., Ottawa, a 17-year-old Ottawa juvenile reported past damage to property.

• 4:43 p.m. Friday, 900 block of N. King St., Ottawa, a 31-year-old Ottawa male reported a violation of a court order.

• 3:22 p.m. Saturday, 700 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, a 66-year-old Ottawa male was found deceased.

• 11:13 p.m. Saturday, 800 block of S. Olive St., Ottawa, Brian Williams, 31, Ottawa, was issued a notice to appear after battering a known 33-year-old Ottawa male.

Theft

• 10:05 p.m. Friday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, a 60-year-old Ottawa female reported an unknown individual damaged and stole items from her 2013 Honda. Case is under investigation.

• 10:14 a.m. Sunday, 100 block of S. Oak St., Ottawa, a 40-year-old Princeton female reported a past theft of property.

• 3:46 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of N. Mulberry St., Ottawa, a 38-year-old Ottawa male reported a past theft of property.

Wellsville Police Department News

Friday: 600 block of Poplar St., special assignment; 600 block of Main St., general information; 10th/Main St., debris in roadway.

Saturday: K-33/Fiber Lane, debris in roadway; 300 block of Main St., motorist assist; 700 block of Main St., escort; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 700 block of Main St., animal complaint; 400 block of Main St., suspicious activity; 600 block of W. Third Terrace, traffic complaint.

Sunday: 300 block of Walnut St., unattended death.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• Firefighters assisted with 17 medical calls Friday through Sunday.

Friday: 1100 block of N. Sycamore, investigated unauthorized burning.