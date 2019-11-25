A 90-year-old Iowa man for whom a Silver Alert was issued last week was found dead Sunday in Arizona, authorities said Monday.

The man, James Lewis Larson, of Iowa, was reported missing last week after he had last been seen in Lawrence, where he visited relatives en route to Yuma, Ariz., authorities said.

A Silver Alert was issued late Nov. 19 after Lawrence police said Larson failed to reach Yuma and his family couldn't reach him.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation then issued a statewide Silver Alert for Larson.

Lawrence Police Department officials on Monday morning said Larson was found dead just north of Yuma, a city of about 95,000 people located in extreme southwestern Arizona.

Lawrence police said authorities in Arizona are investigating the circumstances of Larson's death.

Additional details weren't available Monday afternoon.