More than half the Hutchinson USD 308 students who took the state math assessment last school year when they were in eighth and 10th grades did not perform at the expected grade level or as high as the state average.

Fifty-six percent of local students in eighth grade last year displayed math skills below their grade level, compared to a statewide average of 39%. In 10th grade last year, 51% of Hutchinson USD students taking the state math assessment were not at grade level, compared to 41% statewide.

They performed better on the English language arts assessment, but only 2% of those in 10th grade and 3% of those in eighth grade performed above expectations for their grade.

“It’s all about the good, the bad, and the ugly,” said USD 308’s executive director of student learning Cindy Cooprider when she presented the report to the school board Monday.

On the bright side:

• 46% of Hutchinson High students taking the ACT last year were ready for college-level math, up from the previous year and better than the statewide average of 42%.

• Although 56% of those in eighth grade last year in USD 308 were not at grade-level on the state math assessment, it was better than the previous year, when 59% weren’t performing math at grade level.

• Only about 1 out of 5 USD 308 students in fourth grade last year and about 1 out of 3 students in seventh grade last year did not have the math skills expected for their grade.

• Most Hutchinson High students taking the ACT had English language arts skills that indicated they were ready for college-level courses and also scored slightly higher than the state and national averages.

The state assessments in math and English are given to students in fourth, seventh, eighth and 10th grades.

When USD 308 school board members expressed disappointment with the numbers, Cooprider said the state assessments are given at the end of the school year, when students are less motivated. Board members did not consider that a reason why Hutchinson scores would be lower than the statewide numbers. Board president Kail Denison speculated the level of apathy here would be equal to that in other districts.

Cooprider said the state doesn’t provide information that would show where in particular students are failing on the math and English tests.

When students take high school math classes here and also the pressure to reduce the number of students not taking the standard state assessments were cited as reasons for the low numbers.

In a separate report measuring reading skills for those in second grade, as of November the highest percentage of readiness was found at Hutchinson Magnet at Allen, followed by Morgan, Wiley, McCandless, Graber, Faris, and Lincoln elementary schools.

Sixty-eight percent of students entering second grade this year at Morgan were at grade-level, the test found, while 39% of those starting second grade at McCandless this year were at grade level.

Testing in November showed McCandless’ percentage had jumped to 59%, while Wiley’s performance had climbed by 16%.

Board member Greg Meredith asked if the district had considered reallocating resources within the district to bolster results at other schools.

“That’s a great question,” superintendent Mike Folks said.

Board member Anette Roberson said she was thinking the same thing.