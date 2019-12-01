Jason Hooper likes the direction the Salina South boys basketball program is heading.

After an 8-13 season a year ago, the Cougars look to trend upward in 2019-20 with an experienced group who had to play major minutes as underclassmen.

"When we were playing those young kids a couple of years ago, we felt like at some point that would start to pay off, and we’re hoping this year is where our maturity is where it needs to be physically now," Hooper said. "We’ve got experience. I feel like it’s gonna be a solid year for us."

South returns five starters, led by junior forward A.J. Johnson, who averaged 11.6 points per game. Junior guard Devin Junghans also scored in double figures for the Cougars with 11 a contest and junior guard Colin Schreiber added 10 a game.

Junior guard Josh Jordan (7.3 ppg.) and senior guard Ty Garrett (4.3 ppg.) also return. Garrett played sparely as a junior coming off an injury.

"Going down the list, there’s guy after guy who has valuable varsity experience," Hooper said. "Those experiences and the valuable court experience that they gained was invaluable, and now that they’re becoming juniors and seniors, they’re ready for that challenge now and we’re excited to see what they’re able to do this year."

Senior guards Cade Hannert and Jace Varela, along with senior forward Koby Ratcliff and sophomore Edgar Garcia also return after earning minutes a season ago.

Hooper said the Cougars' energy, effort and chemistry have been superb over the first two weeks of practice.

"They all get along really well, are really good friends. Sometimes that chemistry piece is overlooked a little," Hooper said. "It’s vitally important. If your kids don’t get along and like each other, a lot of times that can get in the way of a lot of talent and a season (doesn’t) play out the way it should. I feel like the chemistry piece is really good.

"Our talent level (has) a lot of experience. The first week has been exciting, just getting installs in and I feel like we’re way ahead of where we’ve been in the last couple of years. We’re looking forward to finishing that up and getting some game experience this year, and seeing where we’re at."

Juniors Jackson Hayes and Jerel Evans are newcomers that Hooper said could get some time, as well.

"I feel like our depth is pretty good," he said. "I feel like depth has been a concern for us in the past, and I feel like that could be one of our strengths this year."



The early games will be a challenge for the Cougars, who open up the season at Campus on Friday for a pivotal Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division I contest. South also will face Maize, Buhler, Newton and Salina Central before the Christmas Break.

"There’s never a night where you’re gonna step on the court in the AVCTL and not have a chance to get beat if you don’t bring your best," Hooper said. "Our kids understand that, and we’ve experienced that on any given night we can knock somebody off (or) we can get knocked off. Right out of the gates, we have to bring our A-game, and we’re gonna find that out exactly what we’re made of in game one.

"Even after Christmas, there’s never a night where you step on the floor and think that you can play less than you’re capable of and feel comfortable coming out with a win. Our kids are up for the challenge and know what’s ahead of us. We’re looking forward to hopefully turn the corner and playing a little bit better than what the wins and losses are concerned."